Institute charges military to render selfless service to nation, economy

The President and Chairman in Council, Nigeria Institute of Management (Chartered), Dr. (Mrs.) Christiana Atako, has tasked the Nigerian military to render selfless service to the nation and economy, commending them for the gains made in the war against terrorism and banditry in the country. Mrs. Atako made the statement at the weekend during the induction ceremony and presentation of the professional membership certificate of the Institute to Officers of the Armed Forces of Nigeria who have successfully undergone the specially designed Executive Training for Membership and Upgrade Programme (ETMUP). She paid special tribute to the nation’s fallen heroes who paid the supreme price in the effort to bring peace to our land, adding that the induction ceremony, the ninth in the series, is yet another milestone in the relationship between the National Defence Academy (NDA) and NIM. She praised the commandant of NDA, Rear Admiral MM Bashir, on his innumerable achievements since his appointment by President Muhammadu Buhari. “I congratulate the inductees for making it to this event after rigorous and intensive lectures and subsequent evaluation. However, because professional certification is not an end in itself, this success does not mean you should rest on your oars but it is a call to duty. As your journey as professional managers begins today, a lot is expected from you by the Institute, the Armed Forces and Nation,” she said. According to her, pursuant to the power conferred on the Institute by its Charter (NIM Act 14 of June 19, 2003), there are minimum professional standards of practice and behaviour which all members are expected to adhere to. When confronted with situations where they may have to make difficult choices or decisions, “you must be guided by the spirit and letters enshrined in the code of professional management practice of the Institute,” saying if they adhere to the codes, they would not only have imbibed and displayed the values of integrity, transparency, responsibility, accountability, equity, fairness, efficiency and effectiveness which the Institute preaches and practices, but will equally be in the forefront of the Institute’s fight against corruption and other vices which have been the bane of the nation’s development.