Institute elects principal officers

Chartered Institute for Securities & Investment (CISI) has appointed new principal officers in Nigeria to drive its agenda in 2023. CISI is the global professional body offering certification and continuing professional development opportunities across the breadth of financial services. The appointees are: Mrs Ijeoma Onwu president, Mr Obinna Okafor, first vice president and Mr Abiodun Adebimpe second vice president. Nigeria Country Representative, Dr John Osuoha, said in a statement that they were elected based on their commitment and support over the years to the vision of CIS noting that with their many years of valuable experience i n v a r i o u s c a – pacities in the f i – nancial services space, including corporate board room exposure, they would promote and deliver the benefits of the institute across the financial sector in Nigeria. Onwu is a senior member of CISI in Nigeria and a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN). She has vast experience in audit and advisory services and as a
CBN introduces new charges for USSD services
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has introduced new charges for customers using the Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD) services. The apex bank said from Tuesday customers will pay a flat fee of N6.98 per transaction every time they use USSD services. The charges were part of the agreements after banks and telecommunication operators […]
Oaikhinan: Nigeria has a lot to gain from ceramics technology
Professor Eguakhide Patrick Oaikhinan, the only professor of Ceramics Engineering in Nigeria, and Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, EPINA Technologies Limited, in this interview with Abolaji Adebayo, speaks on the importance of Ceramic technology to the economy We know that the ICT is evolving and that telecommunication is now a major contributor to […]
POS transactions grow by 13.3% to N531.38bn
Point-of-sale (PoS) transactions in the country rose by 13.3 per cent to N531.38 billion in March 2021 from N468.91 billion in the previous month, latest figures from the Nigeria Interbank Settlement System (NIBSS) showed. New Telegraph’s analysis of the NIBSS’ data also shows that the volume of PoS transactions in March stood at 80.95 million […]
