Institute elects principal officers

Chartered Institute for Securities & Investment (CISI) has appointed new principal officers in Nigeria to drive its agenda in 2023. CISI is the global professional body offering certification and continuing professional development opportunities across the breadth of financial services. The appointees are: Mrs Ijeoma Onwu president, Mr Obinna Okafor, first vice president and Mr Abiodun Adebimpe second vice president. Nigeria Country Representative, Dr John Osuoha, said in a statement that they were elected based on their commitment and support over the years to the vision of CIS noting that with their many years of valuable experience i n v a r i o u s c a – pacities in the f i – nancial services space, including corporate board room exposure, they would promote and deliver the benefits of the institute across the financial sector in Nigeria. Onwu is a senior member of CISI in Nigeria and a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN). She has vast experience in audit and advisory services and as a

Like this: Like Loading...