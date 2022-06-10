Business

Institute equips members with management, leadership skills

The African Institute of Public Health Professionals (AIPHP) has expressed determination to strengthen the performance of health professionals through various leadership and management skills to meet the latest global health challenge. Prof. Wondimagegnehu Alemu, Chairman, Governing Council of AIPHP said this on Tuesday in Abuja at the beginning of a three-day training workshop for health professionals.

Alemu said the training became imperative to equip health professionals not only in Nigeria but other African countries with robust mix of leadership competencies, skills and behaviours. “Well informed senior and midlevel health leaders and managers are critical to successfully lead and influence performance of programme implementation for effective prevention of public health threats.

“It is evident that there exist leadership crises/incompetence in public health due to inadequate training, hence the need to train effective leaders in public health, to move the system forward. “The limited resources available in the health sector of African countries also call for effective management based on good leadership,” Alemu said.

Registrar of the Institute, Mr Ayodele James, said that the leadership challenges in the health sector in Africa must be tackled for it not to linger. He said participants should at the end of the training be able to take up their leadership positions with vigor and strength. “If you have a good leader, no matter the outbreak, including monkey pox, they will be on top of the game,” he said. Prof. Abdulraheem Ibraheem in his presentation titled “Leading by example: Personal effectiveness required of a good leader,” said leaders must always make sound judgments to salvage situations. Ibraheem listed other qualities of a good leader to include setting positive examples, looking out for the well-being of others and developing a sense of responsibility in your team members. The event was organised in partnership with World Health Organisation, Pathfinder International, RAHI, International Health Consultancy in Georgia, Atlanta and Environmental Health Officers registration Council of Nigeria.

 

