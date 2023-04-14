Institute for Tourism Professionals of Nigeria commends Maiwada on his appointment

The Institute for Tourism Professionals of Nigeria (ITPN) has congratulated the newly appointed National Public Relations Officer of the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS), CSC Abdullahi Aliyu Maiwada, charging him to see his elevation as call to duty and ensure the improvement of the existing relationship between the institute and NCS and others. In a letter of congratulations to Maiwada signed by the institute’s National President, Otunba Abiodun Odusanwo, the institute noted that, the appointment of Maiwada to the exalted position of the National Public Relations Officer was a testimony of his pedigree and track record of excellence as a consummate and seasoned officer of high repute in the Nigerian Customs Service. While urging him to bring his wealth of experience to bear in the discharge of his duties as demanded by the new office, Odusanwo stressed that the Inter-Ministerial Organising Committee of the National Tourism Transportation Summit and Expo of which Maiwada is a member, and the Institute for Tourism Professionals of Nigeria, have full confidence in Maiwada to perform creditably well in his new appointment. While wishing him God’s guidance in the discharge of his duties, Odusanwo said the country looks up to him for better image laundering for the Nigerian Customs Service and better service delivery for the good of the national economy.