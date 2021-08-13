Business

Institute inducts fellows, raises fund for projects

The Nigerian Institute of Training and Development (NITAD) has inducted 65 of its members as Fellows and also raised funds for some of the institute’s projects. The institute’s President and Chairman of Council, Mrs Ayoade Igbeyi, described the event as ground breaking, as it featured the combined upgrading of 2020 and 2021 years’ candidates to the status of Fellows.

Igbeyi explained that the event was in fulfillment of the institute’s commitment to “members’ effective engagement, shoring up of NITAD revenue, provision of supportive national secretariat and active participation of the institute in national programmes.” She added: “We promised to be responsive to the yearnings of our members. Their complaints are being addressed. We now welcome back those that had earlier felt disenchanted but have now regained confidence in us. “Today, we are now here as a unified force, to forge and chart a way forward for our great institute. The leadership the governing council cannot do this alone.

“It is against this background that the council ratified five policies, which became effective April 1, 2021. “These policies were carefully and intellectually crafted to have direct positive impact on membership.” Igbeyi disclosed that projects earmarked by the institute for execution included physical possession of its one acre land at Imota, Ikorodu, Lagos State; national secretariat facelift and NITAD’s charter bill. The guest speaker at the event and Executive Director of Lafarge Africa, Mr. Gbemiga Owolabi, spoke on “Learning and Development- Leveraging On Creativity in a Changing World.” The event was also attended by the ruler of Upata Kingdom in Rivers State, Eze Igbu Upata; the Olumobi of Imobi- Ijeshaland, Oba Jacob Adetayo Haastrup and Chairman of NITAD’s Board of Fellows, Dr. Kayode Oluwagbuyi, among others.

