Institute inducts Sirawoo, 26 others

The Permanent Secretary, Rivers State Ministry of Sports, Honour Sirawoo has been honoured by the Institute of Corporate Administration of Nigeria in recognition of his administrative acumen, leadership capability and outstanding performance.

Sirawoo was inducted as a Fellow alongside 26 others who also bagged Fellow and Professional Members, with the charge to adopt trending work productivity strategies in their respective workplaces. Performing the induction at the 4th Quarter Management Conference in Port Harcourt, the Chairman of the Institute’s Governing Council, Dr. Godswill Onyekwere disclosed that 20 of the inductees were in the Fellow category, while seven were admitted as Professional Members.

Onyekwere thanked the Fellows and professional membersformaking thelistof thenewinductees, adding that they were admitted in recognition of their competence in administrative functions, leadership strategies and outstanding performance as administrators. He also called on them to rise to the challenge of portraying and protecting the good image of the institute. In his keynote address at the conference, Prof. Samuel Igbatayo, said “leading and managing in a networked economy” is premised on a convergence of the economies and catalyzed by a new era of hyperconnectivity which has the capacity of creating new opportunities for innovation and creativity.

