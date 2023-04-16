Institute names DG

Forestry Research Institute of Nigeria (FRIN) has appointed Prof. Zacharia Buba Yaduma as director-general. Prior to his appointment, he was an Associate Professor at Modibbo Adama University, Yola from 2014 to March, 2023. Yaduma took over from Professor Adesola Adepoju, whose eight-year tenure ended in March, 2023. Yaduma comes in as the 15th head of the 69-year-old institute and the second director-general since FRIN got an enabling law in 2018.

He is a professor of wildlife conservation and management at Modibbo Adama University, a member of Forestry Association of Nigeria (FAN), Wildlife Society of Nigeria (WlSON), Nigeria Association of Animal Health and Husbandry Technologist, Boys Bridget Girei Battalion Council (BB), International Circle of Faith Chaplaincy Corps (ICOFCC) and Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC). Yaduma attended Federal University of Technology, Yola, where he obtained Bachelor of Technology in forestry and wildlife management in 1991, followed by master degree in ecosystem management, wildlife conservation and management, 2002 and Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) in the same course and same university in 2012.