Business

Institute names DG

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Forestry Research Institute of Nigeria (FRIN) has appointed Prof. Zacharia Buba Yaduma as director-general. Prior to his appointment, he was an Associate Professor at Modibbo Adama University, Yola from 2014 to March, 2023. Yaduma took over from Professor Adesola Adepoju, whose eight-year tenure ended in March, 2023. Yaduma comes in as the 15th head of the 69-year-old institute and the second director-general since FRIN got an enabling law in 2018.

He is a professor of wildlife conservation and management at Modibbo Adama University, a member of Forestry Association of Nigeria (FAN), Wildlife Society of Nigeria (WlSON), Nigeria Association of Animal Health and Husbandry Technologist, Boys Bridget Girei Battalion Council (BB), International Circle of Faith Chaplaincy Corps (ICOFCC) and Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC). Yaduma attended Federal University of Technology, Yola, where he obtained Bachelor of Technology in forestry and wildlife management in 1991, followed by master degree in ecosystem management, wildlife conservation and management, 2002 and Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) in the same course and same university in 2012.

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Calabar Port Dredging: Fresh hope after failed promises

Posted on Author BAYO AKOMOLAFE

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has said that the long awaited dredging of Calabar Port channel will commence in a few weeks. For more than 26 years efforts to dredge the 84-kilometres channel have been futile because of allegations of contract infractions, bribery, litigations and other challenges BAYO AKOMOLAFE reports Recently, the Nigerian Ports Authority […]
Business

AfDB signs grant agreement to support coding academy

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The African Development Bank (AfDB) has signed a grant agreement with the Ministry of ICT and Innovation in Rwanda to support the Rwanda Coding Academy, set up to develop top technology talent to drive a booming, innovation-driven digital economy in the East African nation, the multilateral development bank said in a press release at the […]
Business

Dollar holds its ground as investors await US stimulus talks

Posted on Author Reporter

  The dollar held overnight gains on Tuesday following seven weeks of an almost relentless fall as investors clung to hopes of a bipartisan stimulus deal in Washington and U.S. bond yields rebounded from multi-month lows. The dollar index jumped back to 93.568 USD= from Friday’s two-year low of 92.495. Having fallen for seven straight […]

Leave a Comment