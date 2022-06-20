Institute names Nigerian as director

Carleton University’s institute of African Studies, Canada, has appointed a Nigerian, Nduka Otiono, as a director.

The appointment, which is for a three-year term, will take effect from July 1, 2022.

According to a statement by Pauline Rankin, his work spans creative writing, cultural studies, oral performance and literature in Africa and postcolonial studies. Rankin listed Otiono’s recent publications to include the co-edited volume of essays, Polyvocal Bob Dylan: Music, Performance, Literature (Palgrave Macmillan 2019) and DisPlace

The Poetry of Nduka Otiono (Wilfrid Laurier University Press 2021). Otiono, who is a graduate programme coordinator at the Institute of African Studies, Carleton University, is the author and co-editor of eight books of creative writing and academic research.

Prior to turning to academia, he was, for many years, a journalist in Nigeria, General Secretary of Association of Nigerian Authors, founding member of the Nigerian chapter of UNESCO’s Committee on Oral and Intangible Cultural Heritage.

