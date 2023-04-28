Institute of Hospitality UK-Nigeria expresses concerns over registration, licensing of hotels, tourism related outfits in FCT

Institute of Hospitality (IoH) Nigeria Region has raised the alarm over the decision of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) to commence registration, licensing and grading of hotels and related tourism outfits operating in Abuja, noting inherent conflicts in the decision of FCTA to undertake the exercise and the provisions of the newly signed Nigerian Tourism Development Authority (NTDA) Act and Related Matters, 2022, which repealed the Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation (NTDC) Act, cap. N.137, laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004. The institute in a press statement signed by its Chairman, Professor Wasiu Babalola called for clarifications on the provisions of the new NTDA Act and the ‘Tourism Act’ of the FCTA, which the FCTA said it is relying on to undertake the exercise so as to avoid conflict that would affect adversely members of his institute who operate within the FCTA. It would be recalled that early in the month, the Mandate Secretary of the FCTA Social Development Secretariat (SDS), Mrs. Hadiza Kabir, had alongside other officers of the tourism department after a stakeholder sensitisation meeting in Abuja addressed the media on the matter, disclosing that the Minister of the FCT, Alhaji Mohammed Musa Bello has given ministerial approval to the department to commence forthwith the registration, licensing and grading of hotels and related tourism facilities.

In a very detailed manner and quoting copiously from the new NTDA Act, Babalola, who is Nigeria’s first Professor of Hotel Management and Tourism, pointed out poignant issues that need to engage both the attention of operators in tourism and the government in order to ensure harmony within the tourism sector, which over the years have suffered neglect especially with the life span of this present administration. He drew attention to what in effect is supposed to be the main function of NTDA following the provisions of the new Act, as he stated that, ‘‘With the new bill, the Nigerian Tourism Development Authority (NTDA) is expected to develop and promote Nigeria as a travel and tourism destination by encouraging people living in Nigeria to take their holiday in the country while encouraging those abroad to visit Nigeria.’’ Adding that, ‘‘by this, the new act is to discourage the culture of Nigerians paying huge foreign currencies for tourism abroad.’’ Also, Babalola noted that the new act only provided for the ‘accreditation of hotels and tourism related outfits by NTDA and silent on the aspect of registration, licensing and grading, which ought to come first be accreditation ‘‘Although, S.32 of the NTDA Act provides that the Authority shall accredit all hospitality and tourism establishments in all the states of the federation; the combined reading of S.32 – S.38 NTDA Act signifies that the NTDA accreditation is voluntary and provided states partners with the NTDA on same.

‘‘However, the provisions of S.39 of the NTDA Act stipulating offences and penalties signify an import that makes the accreditation by the NTDA compulsory for all. The NTDA is under the Honorable Minister in charge of Information, Culture and Tourism, Alhaji Lai Mohammed.’’ IoH chairman further drew attention to the ruling of the Supreme Court of July 2013, in which the Supreme Court wrest the control of tourism from the federal government and gave it to the state government while leaving the federal government with the issue of immigration and driving tourist traffic to the country. According to him, ‘‘It is pertinent at this point to summarise the positions of their Lordships in AG Lagos v AG Federation (2013) 7 S.C (Pt. 1) 1 where the Supreme Court held that the Lagos State House of Assembly is the body entitled – to the exclusion of any other legislative body– to enact laws in the state in the field of tourism and with respect to registration, classification and grading of all hospitality and tourism enterprise in Lagos State.

‘‘It must be noted that the NTDA Act did not mention registration, classification and grading; however, there cannot be any accreditation without registration as one is a prerequisite to the other; thus insinuating that the drafters of the NTDA Act were careful not to conflict the Supreme Court judgement regarding registration of hospitality and tourism businesses; which is in this instant case, within the purview of the FCT Administration. Following this conflicts, Babalola expressed worries on the implication it would have on its members, noting that, ‘‘we are pained by the confusion created with none or little clarity on this registration exercise by the FCT Administration and which government parastatal has the power to register hospitality and tourism enterprises.’’ ‘‘While recognising the constitutional powers vested in both the Honorable Ministers of the FCT and that of Information, Culture, and Tourism; and considering the many misinformation in the market place since the news by the FCT Administration to commence registration, classification, and grading; there is the need for the following clarifications to be made in the interest of the industry, investors and its operators.’’

In view of this, he called on both the FCT and Information and Culture ministers to address the stakeholders and the nation on the matter urgently to avoid the confusion may likely arise from this uncouth development, saying that, ‘‘That the Honorable Minister of the FCT, Mohammed Musa Bello, and the Honorable Minister of Information, Culture, and Tourism; Alhaji Lai Muhammed jointly reaffirm to stakeholders that: the registration, classification, and grading of hospitality and tourism enterprises within the FCT remains the exclusive functions of the FCT Administration.

‘‘That the accreditation by the NTDA as empowered under the NTDA Act is vol untary but with its own advantages and benefits as stipulated under the Act; That the NTDA will continue to forge a partnership with the FCT Administration to ensure only FCTA-registered tourism and hospitality enterprises will be accredited by the Authority. ‘‘That the FCT Administration should sensitise the stakeholders on the tourism legislation and “The Tourism Act” mentioned by Mrs. Kabir during the tourism stakeholders sensitisation forum.; and; ‘‘That the NTDA, where in agreement with the above; should as a matter of policy commence sensitisation of what its accreditation status meant with its accompanying benefits and advantages within the FCT and other states of the federation. ‘‘That other tourism and hospitality businesses in other states of the federation outside the FCT should also extend collaborative and engagement hands to their respective state tourism agencies or ministries so as to limit anticipated misinformation that the NTDA Act might cause.’’ While noting the need for the NTDA Act to be fine tune so as to make its amenable to the Nigerian situation and fulfilling the aspirations of the operators, noting that, ‘‘Although the Act is not an end in itself nonetheless, a means to an end, thus, requiring some fine tuning to meet international best practices as expected of a developing nation as ours.’’ IoH also reiterated its call for the creation of a separate federal Ministry for Tourism and Culture, in line with the agitation of many stakeholders in the tourism sector, stating that, ‘‘we humbly wish to support the industry call for the creation of a separate Ministry for Tourism or Culture and Tourism. ‘‘There seems to still be enough time for the setting up of the Ministry before the end of your tenure sir; and by so doing, you would have put in place the foundation for the incoming administration to build upon towards the repositioning of our tourism and hospitality industry.’’