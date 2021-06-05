Institute of Hospitality UK-Nigeria launches tuition free mentorship programmes

The Institute of Hospitality UK – Nigerian International Branch has commenced tuition free mentorship and upgrade training programmes for the various arms of professionals in the hospitality business in Nigeria. The programmes, according to the institute, is geared towards the development of the manpower capacity of the hospitality industry, and to meet post COVID -19 challenges as well as its continuous efforts to help mitigate the dire need for skilled professional staff.

With nearly four million hotel jobs lost due to the COVID-19 crisis, the institute is offering an intensive three weeks practical training programmes with six months industry mentorship supports to mid-tolow level workforce. The pilot scheme have since last month commenced with tuition free skills upgrade training programme for cooks, waiters and housekeepers.

Trainees will be attached to experienced IoH mentors over a period of time to ensure learned skills are applied on the job.The programme will span August and it is expected to extend to other regions of the country. Successful trainees will obtain an IoH Nigeria Training Certificate, an equivalent to Level 2 NVQ Certificate.

The training is being organised with support from the Institute of Hospitality, UK; IoH Nigeria industry partners and Fellows of the institute in Nigeria who had volunteered to serve as mentors during the follow-up six months industry based mentorship exercise that is to follow the three weeks skill training. According to the Honorary Chairman of the IoH, Professor Wasiu Babalola, the specially designed practical skills training is designed to promote sustainability within the industry.

While the institute’s Vice Chairman and Chair, Continuous Professional Development (CPD), Olufemi Falebita, said: “There is never a better time to acquire skills and knowledge for post COVID-19 survival”. He further noted that the training have been fully subscribed to across the country. Alhaji M. G. Bankole, who is the Lead Faculty and Principal Consultant of HOCAL Hospitality Academy, is also part of the programme. The President of Institute of Tourism Nigeria (ITPN), Chief Abiodun Odusanwo, commended IoH for the initiative,stating that the training will go a long way in bridging the gap in skills development that is constraining the growth and development of the hospitality and tourism industry.

