Institute Of Information, Communication Technology Will Be Reality, Ibezim Assures

Senator representing Imo North Senatorial District, Frank Chukwuma Ibezim on Monday assured that President Muhammadu Buhari will assent to the Institute of Information and Communication Technology Bill before handing over on May 29, 2023.

Ibezim gave this assurance against the backdrop of concerns that there may be no time for the President to assent to the bill which he sponsored and whose public hearing took place on Monday, April 3, 2023, at a time the transition of the current administration to a new government is ongoing.

Senator Ibezim expressed believe hope that Mr President will accent to the bill before the expiration of this government.

The senator said, “Institute of Information and Communication Technology, Nsu, Imo State” by the Senate Committee on ICT and Cyber Security which was chaired by Senator Yakubu Oseni, Senator Ibezim stressed that ICT has become a major source of culture in businesses and other fields.

He said: “Information Technology helps us to understand the workings of our immediate world. Social media, which is an integral part of ICT, is a major source of modern culture and entertainment and it requires us to learn and use critical thinking skills.

“Technology is extremely important in the workplace as a means of communication. Today’s businesses heavily rely on information technology, as it allows businesses to expand more quickly in view of access to proper means of promotion and innovation.”

The public hearing report of the bill is expected to be submitted to the Committee of the Whole on Tuesday, April 4, 2023.

