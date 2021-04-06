Education

Institute of Information Magt Africa inducts fellows, members

…as Goke Ilesanmi, others become fellows, members

 

The curtains were lowered on the 28th annual conference and induction ceremony of the Institute of Information Management (IIM) Africa, where new Fellows and members were inducted to join the fold.

 

The President and Chairman of the Executive Council of the institute, Ambassador Oyedokun Oyewole, while welcoming guests to the event, said:

“We must remind ourselves that the COVID-19 pandemic has been a human tragedy in which almost 110 million people have been infected by the virus, while over 2.4 million people have died, and several millions of livelihoods have been destroyed.”

 

According to him, people now depend on the outcome of the changing virus and the vaccines to end its spread, as well as the right political will for the policies to provide effective support until that happens.

 

The theme of the year’s conference was: “Identity Management and Data Protection Regulation: Risk, Responsibility and Compliance in Circles of Data Governance.”

 

However, Oyewole added: “Data and information outlooks are an essential component of our organisation’s work.

 

Comprehensive, accurate and fact-based analysis is crucial in supporting policy makers in taking informed decisions, especially in the current circumstances.”

 

In the annual scorecard of the institute presented by the President and Chairman of the Executive Council, he recalled that in the last one year, the institute engaged in various collaborations with different organisations and

