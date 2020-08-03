Business

Institute partners bank on tech-based start-ups

Posted on Author Our Correspondants Comment(0)

Stanbic IBTC Bank, a member of Standard Bank Group, has continued with its partnership with the Founder Institute Lagos to support entrepreneurs using technology to solve some of the continent’s most pressing challenges.

 

Founder Institute recently held the first online graduation cere mony    stagged, “Velocity Mini” to celebrate the Cohort II graduates who have passed through a 14-week hard core, Navy-seal type curriculum programme.

 

According to the statement, the Velocity Mini is the digital version of the Velocity Conference held at the end of every Cohort, to honour founders that successfully scaled through the Programme.

 

“Twenty-three portfolio companies who have gone through this programme will now be launching new technology-based companies and Stanbic IBTC helps the tech startups with the structure, feedback, and support network needed for success,” it said. Speaking about the event, Wole Adeniyi, Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Bank, said that the partnership with the institute aligned with the core of Stanbic IBTC’s existence as a business.

 

He noted that Stanbic IBTC providesopportunitiesforentrepreneurs to have access to market and veritable partners they need to scale up their businesses. He encouraged the development of ethical value propositions by entrepreneurs as the way to thrive in a highly competitive market place.

 

Adeniyi also pointed out that the partnership reflects the company’s strategic drive for growing Africa in line with its purpose statement, which reads: “Africa is our home and we drive her growth.” He assured the newly graduated entrepreneurs of opportunities to connect with partners, angel investors as well as the Founder Institute mentors, to grow their businesses

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

‘COVID-19 may push more children into child labour’

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Millions more children risk being pushed into child labour as a result of the COVID-19 crisis, which could lead to the first rise in child labour after 20 years of progress, according to a new brief from the International Labour Organisation (ILO) and UNICEF. According to a report, COVID-19 and child labour: A time of […]
Business

Pay-Per-View: The Misunderstood Model

Posted on Author By Ikenna Adizua

Pay-Per-View: The Misunderstood Model By Ikenna Adizua At about midday on 11 July, a friend sent to me-by WhatsApp-a video clip showing Mr. Babatunde Irukera, Chief Executive of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC).   His reason for sending the clip to me was to show I was wrong the last time we […]
Business

World Bank approves $750m for Nigeria’s power sector recovery

Posted on Author Reporter

  The World Bank has approved a 750 million dollar International Development Association (IDA) credit for Nigeria’s Power Sector Recovery Operation (PSRO) to improve electricity supply. The Bank made this known in a statement in Abuja on Wednesday, adding the target was to also achieve financial and fiscal sustainability and enhance accountability in Nigeria’s power […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: