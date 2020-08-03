Institute partners bank on tech-based start-ups

Stanbic IBTC Bank, a member of Standard Bank Group, has continued with its partnership with the Founder Institute Lagos to support entrepreneurs using technology to solve some of the continent’s most pressing challenges.

Founder Institute recently held the first online graduation cere mony stagged, “Velocity Mini” to celebrate the Cohort II graduates who have passed through a 14-week hard core, Navy-seal type curriculum programme.

According to the statement, the Velocity Mini is the digital version of the Velocity Conference held at the end of every Cohort, to honour founders that successfully scaled through the Programme.

“Twenty-three portfolio companies who have gone through this programme will now be launching new technology-based companies and Stanbic IBTC helps the tech startups with the structure, feedback, and support network needed for success,” it said. Speaking about the event, Wole Adeniyi, Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Bank, said that the partnership with the institute aligned with the core of Stanbic IBTC’s existence as a business.

He noted that Stanbic IBTC providesopportunitiesforentrepreneurs to have access to market and veritable partners they need to scale up their businesses. He encouraged the development of ethical value propositions by entrepreneurs as the way to thrive in a highly competitive market place.

Adeniyi also pointed out that the partnership reflects the company’s strategic drive for growing Africa in line with its purpose statement, which reads: “Africa is our home and we drive her growth.” He assured the newly graduated entrepreneurs of opportunities to connect with partners, angel investors as well as the Founder Institute mentors, to grow their businesses

