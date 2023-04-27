Institute To Tinubu: Involve Us In National Development

The Registrar/Chief Executive Officer, Chartered Institute of Purchasing and Supply Management of Nigeria (CIPSMN), Alhaji M. J. Aliyu, has called on the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to as a matter of urgency, involve the institute in his administration, saying that this is because procurement takes between 80 and 90 per cent of total budget according to the country’s Procurement Assessment Report and Recommendation (CPAR 2000).

This was as the registrar in his keynote address titled: “Perceived Adequacy in the Implementation of Public Procurement Act 14 of 2007 – So Far, So Good,” expressed dismay over the non-involvement of the institute in the critical sectors of the national economy and governance of the country.

Aliyu, who made the call yesterday at the 2023 BATCH ‘A’ Mandatory Professional Development Programme in Supply Chain Management in Lagos, said that a chartered institute recognised by Act of Parliament 21 of 2007, in a country like Nigeria, should have been involved in the affairs of government to assist it in ensuring policy compliance, and not totally neglected.