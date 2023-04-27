Institute trains 210 soil scientists on best practices

Abuja, April 26, 2023 (NAN) The Nigeria Institute of Soil Science (NISS), says it has commenced capacity building for no fewer than 210 registered soil scientists in Nigeria on global best practices. Prof. Victor Chude, Registrar and Chief Executive Officer of NISS, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Wednesday in Abuja. Chude said the training was part of the institute’s efforts to boost agriculture in the country. T he registrar, who explained that the training was the first in a series, said it was geared at keeping professionals abreast with global advances and innovations in the sector. He said about 35 soil scientists, drawn from each of the six geopolitical zones, would benefit from the training. According to Chude, the objective of the training is to enable registered soil scientists in the country be up-to-date with latest trends and new skills in the profession. He further stated that it was aimed at boosting the scientists’ confidence in their handling of clients and service delivery, improve their performance at work, and provide them with existing networking opportunities within and outside the country. The NISS boss, who described the training as a Continuous Professional Development Education (CPDE), defined it as the process of training and developing professional knowledge and skills through independent, participation- based or interactive learning, for members of a given profession. “The overall goal of CPDE is to acquaint professionals with emerging issues in the profession, knowledge and skills to handle them with high degree of professionalism. “The importance of capacity building for registered soil scientists on new innovations and advances in the profession by the institute cannot be overemphasised. “This is because the need for registered soil scientists to be up-to-date with the contemporary knowledge and skills that would enable them to render satisfactory services to their clients as regards to the issue of soil in the country, is of paramount interest to all,” Chude said