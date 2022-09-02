Business

Institute urges proactive measures to curb low quality seeds

The National Cereal Research Institute (NCRI), Badeggi, Niger State, has called for proactive measures to curb the influx of low quality seeds into Nigerian markets. The Executive Director of NCRI, Dr Aliyu Umar, speaking at a two-day capacity building workshop organised by the institute for 100 seed producers, marketers and farmers, said the training was initiated to ensure quality seeds control mechanisms for breeders and farmers in the country. He said: “When you are ignorant you will not know many things, and you are at a disadvantage. But now, you are being informed, and when you are informed you have the capacity and nobody can deceive you.

“It was a capacity building and information sharing on technologies and things that ought to be done. Seed producers and marketers do whatever they like, and there is a need to protect our activities and farmers from unnecessary losses. “So, because we need to protect our seeds, we feel there is a need to train our seed producers on what needs to be done.

Many farmers need to be taught how to identify quality seeds because they buy seeds that are inferior.” Represented by the Director, Research Operations, Dr Bakare Samuel, Umar, therefore, assured of the institute’s continued support for the promotion of agricultural activities for sustainable food production in the country. On his part, the Project Coordinator, Partnership for Agricultural Research Education and Development, Mr Audu Sale Dogo, pointed out that apart from best agronomic practices, quality seed was critical to yield improvement across the country. His words: “In terms of seed production, there is no way we can get food security right without good seeds. We have discovered that the seeds most of our farmers are getting are not the actual seeds; some are recycled seeds.

“So, we need to let seed companies and seed producers know the nitrates and right seeds and how to produce good seeds for our farmers to increase their yield and achieve the food security we are all yearning for in the country. “Companies should produce quality seeds with good certification for farmers to boost their yield.” Also, a seed expert in NCRI, Adesanya Oluwatoyin, said seed producers and marketers should have adequate knowledge of quality seeds so as to increase yield, improve income and livelihood of farmers. However, Oluwatoyin attributed the low farm yield bedeviling Nigerian farmers to low quality seeds being sold in the market.

 

