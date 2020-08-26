Metro & Crime

Insubordination: Suspended Nasarawa LG chairmen plead guilty

The suspended Chairman of Nasarawa Local Government Area of Nasarawa State, Hon. Mohammed Sani Otto and the Deputy Vhairman of Karu Local Government Area, Lawal Karshi Wednesday pleaded guilty to the alleged insubordination slammed against them by the state House of Assembly.
The duo, who appeared before an ad hoc committee set by the Assembly to investigate the two suspended coucil executives over alleged insubordination, both admitted that they were guilty of the offence.
The state House of Assembly had slammed three months suspension on the two local government officials for appearing in court at Akwanga in support of the sacked former Secretary to the State Government, Aliyu Ahmed Tijini against government’s interest among others things recently.
At the committee’s sitting Wednesday, the duo were asked whether they were at the court sitting on August 7, 2020, which they answered in the affirmative.
The duo having pleaded guilty of their offence then pleaded with the committee to temper justice with mercy, promising to be loyal to the government henceforth.
Responding to their submissions, Chairman of the ad-hoc committee, Hon. Peter Akwe (Obi I constituency), said that the committee will study their submissions and compile it’s report to the House.

