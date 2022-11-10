Insurance: Enhancing policyholders’ confidence via claims

Prompt payment of verified claims by underwriters, in addition to array of products available for policyholders’ pick have deepened insurance policy subscription in Nigeria, Abdulwahab Isa reports

A sub-sector of the financial service value chain, the Nigeria insurance sector has evolved with rapidity over the last two decades. Hitherto an opaque industry struggling to overcome its most two difficult challenges: ignorance of values and acceptability; insurance in today’s Nigeria has fully grown to rival other units of the financial service sector – banking and capital market. Thus, modern Nigeria insurance sector plays a crucial role in sustainable growth of Nigeria’s economy, courtesy of efficient regulatory and supervisory roles provided by the National Insurance Commission, NAICOM. Recent statistics detailing industry’s performances in terms of earned premium, claims payments and insurance’s share of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) are indices for its evaluation.

X-raying performance Year

in year out in the last five years, the insurance industry has recorded consistent performance growth. The second quarter 2022 performance analysis of the industry released recently by NAICOM attested to the industry’s resilience and performance. During the period under review, the market recorded about N369.2 billion, indicating a 20.1 per cent growth compared to the same period of the previous year and an impressive 65.0 per cent, quarter on quarter. The continued steady growth from the first quarter of the year correlates with the current performance of the period under review. Gross premium income during the period stood at N369.2.8billion. In terms of growth to GDP, industry grew 20.1 per cent higher than the national real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of 3.5 per cent during the same period. The figure underscores the industry’s impressive performance given the recent trajectory. In terms of proportional participation of each class of business, the non-life segment maintained its primacy at 59.3 per cebt of the total premium generated. Insights into the segment show Oil & Gas was the leading driver at 32.5 per cent with a distant second at 20.7 per cent for Fire. Motor insurance stood at 14.8 per cent while Marine & Aviation, General Accident and Miscellaneous reported a share of 12.3 per cent, 10.9 per cent and 8.9 per cent in that order. Life business recorded 40.6 per cent of the insurance market production as its share contribution gradually closes up.

The share of annuity in the Life insurance business logged at about 25 per cent while individual life held a major driver position at 41.8 per cent of the premium generated during the period. Operational confidence remains high in industry notwithstanding economic challenges in the financial system and the economy at large. The industry, according to recent performance data by NAICOM, showed a high level of retention capacity positions. The life business retention for second quarter 20222 was 93 per cent while non-life recorded a ratio of 55 per cent as the industry average stood at about 70.5 per cent. Gas business held a retention of 40 per cent. That points to a decline in the Oil & Gas retention capacity in the market compared to the same period in 2021 when it recorded about 42 per cent in retention proportion. The insurance market indeed remained profitable during the period, recording an overall industry average of about 56 per cent, maintaining a relative position 57.7 per cent recorded in the corresponding period of preceding year.

Prompt claims payment

The concept of insurance rests on trust. That, in the event that an occurrence in which a policyholder insures against happens, the underwriter will honor the utmost good faith obligation by paying the due claims promptly. Over the years, some underwriters had reneged on this sacred agreement. Over time, NAICOM began invoking punitive measures on defaulting underwriters to ensure prompt claims payment. The Commissioner for Insurance and Chief Executive Officer of the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM), Mr. Sunday Thomas, repeatedly charged insurers to make prompt settlement of claims their utmost priority so that the industry would retain its integrity and widen its service delivery. Over the years, insurance firms have taken prompt claims payment as a cardinal trust of the industry. Claims, whenever they occur, are promptly paid. For instance, industry claims performance report in second quarter 2022 revealed net claims paid stood at about N148.2billion, signifying 84.8 per cent of all gross claims reported during the period. The Life insurance business recorded a near perfect point of about 88.90 per cent per claims settlement as against the reported claims while the non-life segment stood at about 76.8 per cent per cent. The percentage of incurred claims as against reported mirrors the market retention view during the period. Motor insurance retained its lead, posting claims settlement ratio of 92 per cent. Progress was, however, more noticeable in Oil & Gas with over 85.7 per cent of claims settlement ratio, an increase of some 43 points compared to its position of 42.8 per cent recorded in the corresponding period of 2021. The performance in the Oil & Gas in terms of claims settlement recorded some improvement when compared to quarter two of the previous year, a sustained market development and growing confidence in the industry would eventually improve the negative peculiarities and challenges of that section of the market.

Shifting gears

The industry has recorded sustained improvement in the last one decade. Besides prompt payment of due claims, which stimulates policy holders’ confidence in insurance firms, the industry has come up with varied innovative products that meet yearnings of the public. Speaking to the imperative of engaging the public with array of insurance products, NAICOM CEO, Thomas, at a recent seminar for insurance correspondents, which held in Lagos, urged industry players to develop innovative products, distribution channels, massive infrastructure development and deployment of technology among other requirements that will meet the expectation of today’s consumers. Cueing into such innovations by insurance firms, NAICOM said it would lead to the creation of new experiences that add value in line with the current rejuvenation trend in the financial service sector. Commenting on the appropriateness of the seminar theme: “Future of the Nigerian Insurance Sector in a Shifting Landscape,” Thomas said the theme was deliberately chosen to address rapid changes in the insurance business environment over the last few years. Recalling some of the existential challenges that assailed the economy in recent times such as COVID-19, Russia/Ukraine conflict, which have left people still struggling with what had changed and how to really sort facts from fiction, he called for a total shift in insurance approach. “Considering the rates of inflation and foreign exchange, security challenges and how we as insurers could help alleviate the inherent risk facing insurance consumers and being a source of long-term funding for capital projects,” he said. He pledged that as regulator, NAICOM shall continue to consolidate on the administration’s cardinal agenda of developing the market and fostering insurance inclusion along with mutual collaboration of the press and other relevant stakeholders. To this end, he said the commission would continue its execution of various regulatory and market development initiatives to uplift the insurance sector to a global standard. Some of these initiatives, he stated, included engaging stakeholders including state governments towards ensuring domestication of the laws to ensure compliance with compulsory insurances and improve the business of insurance in their respective states, driving Market Development and Restructuring Initiative (MDRI) to promote compulsory insurance products, feasibility assessment for index-based risk transfer solution in the agricultural sector; financial inclusion drive via focused insurance awareness campaign for the financially excluded; launch of the insurtech accelerator platforms under the insurance market development programme and risk-based supervision amongst others. “At this period of rejuvenation, it calls for the Nigerian insurance sector to develop innovative products and distribution channels, embark upon massive infrastructural development, improvement in social safety nets scheme, rejig business continuity plans and general deployment of technology to meet the expectation of today’s consumers and create new experiences that add value. “Furthermore, the insurance sector plays a vital role in financial inclusion because it reduces the poverty line, assist people to manage their risk and protect them from negative adverse effect of any unforeseeable circumstances as well as increases access to other financial services “In today’s modern business environment, disruption plays an integral part of any business, hence innovation being implemented by the Commission is geared towards gaining control of a specific segment of the market that has been left untapped by encouraging the introduction of products tailored to the consumers in order to grow insurance businesses,” he said. Thomas pledged the commission’s continuous engagement with states to deepen insurance patronage at sub national government. “The commission will continue its initiative to ensure continuous patronage of insurance. NAICOM made an effort to reach out to states. Katsina state has embraced insurance, Kano imbibed insurance policy. The Kano states’ budget for 2023 has insurance as an expenditure line. “Driving market development policy remains a priority of the commission. The commission is leading the industry in the area of automation. The risk-based supervision is up and running,” he said.

Last line

With the enthronement of riskbased supervision and code of governance rules initiated by NAICOM, the future of the insurance sector in Nigeria looks brighter, given that a lot of innovative products that meet the yearnings of clients are evolving just as claims are being promptly paid.

