Business

Insurance firm appoints non-executive director

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

African Alliance Insurance Plc has appointed Alexander Nwuba as its non-executive director.

 

According to a disclosure filed to The Exchange, the appointment has been approved by the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM).

 

The insurer believes his mix of talent, experiences and in particular, technology leadership would expectedly bring significant benefit to the company and the industry as it navigates an evolving and more technologydriven business landscape.

 

Nwuba joined African Alliance Insurance Plc from a UAE based private equity group where he was in charge of the Group’s African investment portfolio and advisory services, advising both corporate and government clients.

 

He comes from an extensive corporate leadership background across multiple sectors including oil and gas, aviation, telecommunications, financial services, payment systems, and technology, serving on various intergovernmental technical committees.

 

Nwuba served on the global boards of organizations such as the ATM Industry Association Worldwide (ATMIA), Smartcard Society of Nigeria (Founding Board), Nigerian Economic development Forum (NEDF) and West African Payment Integration Committee WAMZ/ WAMU (Technical sub-committee). He obtained a doctorate  degree in Business Administration from the Swiss School of Business and Management, Geneva.

 

He is a fellow of the Institute of Professional Managers and Administrators of Nigeria (IPMAN) and the Institute for Travel Professionals of Nigeria (ITPN) The company reported a loss of N1.2 billion in 2021, a huge slide from the N5.7 billion profit, which was reported in the previous year. Similarly, its gross premium income was N7.2 billion during the year.

 

The net underwriting income for the period was valued at N4.8 billion while the net underwriting expenses was N774 million, influencing a net underwriting profit of N6 billion.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

BOC Gases, Dangote Cement top N334bn market gain

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The equities market closed yesterday on a positive note, to commence the weekly trading activities on the upswing after the market closed last Friday also in the green.   The market performance indices, NSE ASI, appreciated by 1.73 per cent with market breathe closing flat with 23 gainers and losers apiece. The upswing, according to […]
Business

Insurance key to sustainable devt –Sunu boss

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The Chief Executive Officer, Sunu Assurances Nigeria Plc, Mr. Samuel Ogbodu, has said that underwriting is key to sustainable economic development globally.   Ogbodu, who stated this during that Nigerian Council for Registered Insurance Brokers (NCRIB) Day at the 2021 Lagos International Trade Fair, also disclosed that insurance companies paid over N9 billion to claimants […]
Business

Apple boss, Tim Cook, joins billionaires’ club  

Posted on Author Reporter

  Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook has moved into the billionaire club as the tech firm’s share price continues to soar. Apple’s market value has been on the rise following strong results and the upbeat outlook for tech giants. Cook owns 847,969 shares directly and took home more than $125m (£96m) last year as part […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica