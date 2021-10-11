Insurance firm gets director

Prestige Assurance Plc has appointed Mrs Rekha Gopalkrishnan into its board as a non-executive director.

The firm said in a statement that the appointment had been ratified by the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM). Also, it noted that the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), its shareholders and the investing public had been notified of the appointment.

Gopalkrishnan is an accomplished insurer and administrator with over 35 years experience. She started her working career with The New India Assurance Company Limited, Mumbai, in 1985 and worked in various capacities in the divisional and regional offices.

Gopalkrishna, who obtained a bachelor and master degrees in commerce, was in charge of the reinsurance functions in 2010, having garnered international business exposures with expertise in arranging placements of the reinsurance programmes.

