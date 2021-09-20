Insurance firm loses N52m suit against EFCC, others

Justice Tijjani Ringim of a Federal High Court in Lagos has dismissed a N52 million suit filed by an insurance firm, Industry and General Insurance (IGI) Plc against the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and seven others.

The suit filed by the insurance firm to enforce its fundamental rights was dismissed by the judge for being incompetent, frivolous and misleading.

Those joined as defendants alongside the EFCC in the suit marked FHC/L/ CS//2021 are: Ahmed Ghali (EFCC’s Lagos Zonal Head); Ronke Idayat Sulaiman (EFCC’s Team B Lead, Capital Market and Insurance Fraud Unit); Osom Property Limited; Royal Descent Limited; Frososom Nigeria Limited; Ilekhuoba Osaretin and Fendo Constructions Limited, as first to eight defendants.

In the suit, IGI asked the court to declare that the 1st, 2nd and 3rd defendants lacked the powers to question a pure civil and commercial transaction between it and the 4th, 5th, 6th, 7th and 8th defendants, to wit: private placement of its shares for the 4th, 5th, 6th, 7th and 8th defendants in 2007, and the subsequent allotment of the shares to the 4th, 5th, 6th, 7th and 8th defendants following their acceptance of the offer.

The insurance firm also asked the court for a declaration that the 1st, 2nd and 3rd defendants cannot purport to be acting as a mediator and/or recovery agents for the 4th, 5th, 6th, 7th and 8th defendants, for a purely civil and commercial transaction between it and them.

IGI further sought for a declaration that the continued invitation of its officials and employees by the 1st, 2nd and 3rd defendants or any other officers of the 1st defendant, acting at the behest of the 4th, 5th, 6th, 7th and 8th defendants, in connection with the purported private placement of offer of its shares, is beyond the powers granted to the 1st, 2nd and 3rd defendants under the EFCC Act, and consequently, ultravires, null and void, as same constitutes harassment and an egregious breach of its rights as enshrined in the Constitution.

It equally sought for an order of perpetual injunction restraining the 1st, 2nd and 3rd defendants and other officers of the 1st defendant, acting at the behest of the 4th, 5th, 6th, 7th and 8th defendants, from further harassing, inviting, summoning and demanding from it or any of its directors and employees, documents, assets, monies and any information relating to the private placement offer of its shares to the 4th, 5th, 6th, 7th and 8th defendants.

IGI also sought for an order awarding the cost of N52 million as damages for the breach of its rights and cost of instituting the suit against the defendants jointly and severally.

However, all the defendants in their various counter-affidavits urged the court to dismiss IGI’s suit, for being frivolous, incompetent, premature and aimed at intimidating the 1st to 3rd defendants from continuing investigation Into the exact whereabouts of the funds paid by the 4th to 8th defendants to the insurance firm.

In a counter-affidavit deposed to by one of EFCC’s operatives, Izuchukwu Collins, and argued by its lawyer, Okezie Chinese, it averred that all the deposition contained in IGI’s affidavit are completely false and misleading. The deponent stated that his employee received a petition dated June 17, 2020, against the applicant (IGI) on allegations of public fraud.

He averred that the petitioner disclosed that in 2006, the applicant made request for private placement of fund and issued a public prospectus to that effect to private individuals and corporate bodies to subscribe.

He added that the condition for the placement was that the shares bought would be listed on the fioor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange not later than 12 months after the offer, that is by 2007. The deponent stated further that the 4th to 8th defendants follow this representation and purchased the shares at the rate offered.

Shares certificate were said to have been subsequently issued covering the total sum of N141.1million. But, despite the express conditions and promise offered to list the shares on the floor of the Stock Exchange, the applicant refused and failed to do so.

The deponent further averred that since 2006 after the purchase of the shares by the 4th to 8th defendants, the plaintiff only paid dividends for the private placement for the year 2007, 2008 and 2009. Dividends were not paid by the applicant for subsequent years thereby failing to meet up with the assurance given to the public.

He averred further that rather than fulfilling all that was expected or required of IGI, investigation revealed that it has engaged in the business of purchasing several property across the country with the funds of several subscribers.

The deponent stated further that the applicant has not made out any case against the 1st to 3rd defendants and that the suit was intended to shield it from further investigation. He urged the court to dismiss the suit against the 1st to 3rd defendants in the interest of justice.

Like this: Like Loading...