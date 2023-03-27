Insurance firm names directors, MD

Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc has appointed Alhaji Lateef Akande Bakare, Mrs. Wunmi Eniola-Jegede and Mr. Joseph Oladokun as directors. Also, the company said in a disclosure to the Nigerian Exchange Limited, shareholders and the investing public that its Executive Director Operation, Mr. Adebiyi Ashiru- Mobolaji had been seconded to Mutual Benefits Life Assurance Limited, the business subsidiary of the company as the managing director. Bakare, a chartered accountant with over 45 years post qualification experience, joined the board as an independent non-executive director with rich experience in financial assurance, auditing, taxation, business and process re-engineering. He is founder and managing partner at Lateef Bakare & Co and Adetona, Bakare & Co respectively, both firms of accountants and insolvency practitioners. Also, Eniola-Jegede, the executive director, business development, strategic planning, & human resources of SIFAX Group, joined the board as a non- executive director Her expertise include business development, strategic planning, project management, business strategy and organisational development. Oladokun was appointed as the executive director, technical. Until his appointment, he was the general manager, technical. He is an associate of the Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria (CIIN) and the National Institute of Marketing of Nigeria (NIMN) and fellow, Institute of Management Consultants (IMC). Ashiru-Mobolaji joined Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc in 1998 and rose through the ranks.
Related Articles
5G Adoption: ‘Significant equalising opportunities in Africa’
The Vendor Alliance Director, SA and SADC at Exclusive Networks, Ruan du Preez, has said that the positive adoption of 5G technology has tremendous potential to affect African communities and economies in a positive manner. He said if correctly taken up and rolled out, it would offer African businesses and individuals the critical infrastructure to […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Stanbic IBTC advocates partnerships to boost financial inclusion
Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, a subsidiary of Standard Bank Group, has called for increased partnerships amongst financial services providers and telecom operators to foster financial inclusion in Nigeria. Equity Research Analyst, Standard Bank Group, West Africa, Babatunde Ogunleye, who stated this, stressed the need to improve Nigeria’s financial inclusion index. According to him, Nigeria is […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Reengineering ACGSF lending window
To stimulate farmers’ interest and deepen loan repayment, CBN has popped up Agricultural Credit Guarantee Scheme Fund (ACGSF) with lots of incentives for farmers, ABDULWAHAB ISA reports Farming has become a big business in modern Nigeria. Save for unrelenting and needles attacks by Fulani herders on hapless farmers, Nigerians, who responded to current administration’s policy […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)