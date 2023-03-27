Insurance firm names directors, MD

Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc has appointed Alhaji Lateef Akande Bakare, Mrs. Wunmi Eniola-Jegede and Mr. Joseph Oladokun as directors. Also, the company said in a disclosure to the Nigerian Exchange Limited, shareholders and the investing public that its Executive Director Operation, Mr. Adebiyi Ashiru- Mobolaji had been seconded to Mutual Benefits Life Assurance Limited, the business subsidiary of the company as the managing director. Bakare, a chartered accountant with over 45 years post qualification experience, joined the board as an independent non-executive director with rich experience in financial assurance, auditing, taxation, business and process re-engineering. He is founder and managing partner at Lateef Bakare & Co and Adetona, Bakare & Co respectively, both firms of accountants and insolvency practitioners. Also, Eniola-Jegede, the executive director, business development, strategic planning, & human resources of SIFAX Group, joined the board as a non- executive director Her expertise include business development, strategic planning, project management, business strategy and organisational development. Oladokun was appointed as the executive director, technical. Until his appointment, he was the general manager, technical. He is an associate of the Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria (CIIN) and the National Institute of Marketing of Nigeria (NIMN) and fellow, Institute of Management Consultants (IMC). Ashiru-Mobolaji joined Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc in 1998 and rose through the ranks.

