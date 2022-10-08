Insurance firms pool N369.2bn income in Q2, 2022

Insurance firms in the country collectively pooled gross premium income of N369.2 billion in second quarter of 2022, this is according to sector’s performance data analysis released on Friday by National Insurance Commission (NAICOM), the sector regulator.

Further analysis of data reflects continued steady growth from the first quarter of the year correlating with the current performance of the period under review. The data revealed that the industry grew 20.1% higher than the national real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of 3.5% during the same period. This indicates the industry’s impressive performance given the recent trajectory.

The Non-Life segment maintained its primacy at 59.3% of the total premium generated. Oil & Gas was the leading driver at 32.5% with a distant second at 20.7% while fire, motor insurance stood at 14.8%; Marine & aviation, Gen. Accident and miscellaneous pooled 12.3%, 10.9% and 8.9% respectively. Life business, on the other hand, recorded 40.6% of the insurance market production as its share contribution, gradually closes up.

The share of Annuity in the life insurance business logged at about 25 percent, while individual life held a major driver position at 41.8% of the premium generated during the period. On propensity of premium retention capacity, the report revealed high operational confidence in spite of economic challenges in the financial system and the economy at large, as demonstrated by the relevant retention positions in the sector.

The Life business retention for the period was 93% while non-life recorded a ratio of 55% as the industry average stood at about seventy- One (70.5%) per cent. The retention in the non-life despite reporting an above average level, relative to its prior position (59.4%) in the corresponding period of the preceding year, would require a focused attention for improvement as it declined by over four points representing eight per cent, year on year.

