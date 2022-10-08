News Top Stories

Insurance firms pool N369.2bn income in Q2, 2022

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa Comment(0)

Insurance firms in the country collectively pooled gross premium income of N369.2 billion in second quarter of 2022, this is according to sector’s performance data analysis released on Friday by National Insurance Commission (NAICOM), the sector regulator.

Further analysis of data reflects continued steady growth from the first quarter of the year correlating with the current performance of the period under review. The data revealed that the industry grew 20.1% higher than the national real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of 3.5% during the same period. This indicates the industry’s impressive performance given the recent trajectory.

The Non-Life segment maintained its primacy at 59.3% of the total premium generated. Oil & Gas was the leading driver at 32.5% with a distant second at 20.7% while fire, motor insurance stood at 14.8%; Marine & aviation, Gen. Accident and miscellaneous pooled 12.3%, 10.9% and 8.9% respectively. Life business, on the other hand, recorded 40.6% of the insurance market production as its share contribution, gradually closes up.

The share of Annuity in the life insurance business logged at about 25 percent, while individual life held a major driver position at 41.8% of the premium generated during the period. On propensity of premium retention capacity, the report revealed high operational confidence in spite of economic challenges in the financial system and the economy at large, as demonstrated by the relevant retention positions in the sector.

The Life business retention for the period was 93% while non-life recorded a ratio of 55% as the industry average stood at about seventy- One (70.5%) per cent. The retention in the non-life despite reporting an above average level, relative to its prior position (59.4%) in the corresponding period of the preceding year, would require a focused attention for improvement as it declined by over four points representing eight per cent, year on year.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

MultiChoice price increase: Tribunal to rule on Monday

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) Tribunal sitting in Abuja, on Thursday, adjourned ruling in the matter between an Abuja-based lawyer, Festus Onifade, Coalition of Nigerian Consumers and pay TV service provider, MultiChoice Nigeria, Limited, till Monday. At the hearing, Multi- Choice asked the tribunal to decline hearing the suit challenging the increase […]
News

Buhari, family observe Eid el-Fitr prayers at Aso Rock

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari with his immediate family observed the Eid-el- Fitr prayers at the State House, Alausa as earlier announced. The celebration, which marks the end of the month-long Ramadan fast, usually attracts large congregational prayers across the country. Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, had earlier in a statement disclosed that […]
News

Insecurity: Terrorists’ve parallel govt in Kaduna since 2019 –SOKAPU

Posted on Author Baba Negedu KADUNA

Following a Security report by the Kaduna State Government to President Muhammadu Buhari that terrorists are forming a parallel government in the state, the Southern Kaduna Peoples Union (SOKAPU) said the situation has been like that since 2019. SOKAPU, in a statement by Awemi Dio Maisamari, the Acting President, said: “This admission is a confirmation […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica