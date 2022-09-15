Business

Insurance: Heirs Life, General commence bancassurance with UBA

Posted on

Two of the leading insurance companies in Nigeria, Heirs Insurance Limited (HIL) and Heirs Life Assurance (HLA) have commenced a bancassurance partnership with global banking group, the United Bank for Africa (UBA). The partnership will permit the distribution of affordable and dependable insurance products for all, at UBA Nigeria branches, providing a wider range of financial security options for individuals, families, and businesses, whilst driving financial inclusion, a strategic objective for both groups. The rollout begins September 14, 2022.

The bancassurance partnership offers customers of all three entities an expanded distribution network and the ability to seamlessly transact banking and insurance needs in a single location. Customers will be able to purchase insurance from all UBA Nigeria distribution channels, including the branches. Heirs Insurance and Heirs Life have demonstrated their unique approach to insurance and customer experience, that emphasises simplicity and accessibility, propelled by their innovative digital insurance processes. The new bancassurance partnership underlines their mission of improving lives and transforming Africa, while democratising access to financial services.

 

