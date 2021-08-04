Insurance: Heirs reiterates commitment to digital technology

Digital insurance companies, Heirs Insurance Limited (HIL) and Heirs Life Assurance (HLA), have confirmed that customers are now able to purchase insurance policies from their websites, www.heirsinsurance. com and www. heirslifeassurance.com, in mere minutes. The revolutionary, interactive websites—first of their kind in Nigeria— ensure that customers have access to quick insurance, completing transactions in minutes wherever they are, without any human intervention. This development signals the kick-off of the companies’ ambition to digitalise insurance and provide a viable alternative for customers to purchase products and request claims without delay, as well as learn more about insurance. Niyi Onifade, MD, Heirs Life Assurance, explained that the websites were designed to remove the barrier of accessibility.

Like this: Like Loading...