Insurance: Heirs reiterates commitment to digital technology

Digital insurance companies, Heirs Insurance Limited (HIL) and Heirs Life Assurance (HLA), have confirmed that customers are now able to purchase insurance policies from their websites, www.heirsinsurance. com and www. heirslifeassurance.com, in mere minutes. The revolutionary, interactive websites—first of their kind in Nigeria— ensure that customers have access to quick insurance, completing transactions in minutes wherever they are, without any human intervention. This development signals the kick-off of the companies’ ambition to digitalise insurance and provide a viable alternative for customers to purchase products and request claims without delay, as well as learn more about insurance. Niyi Onifade, MD, Heirs Life Assurance, explained that the websites were designed to remove the barrier of accessibility.
Related Articles
Ecobank rewards Xpress Point agents
The Head, Agency Banking, Ecobank Nigeria, Olanike Kolawole, has said there are many inherent rewards and benefits of being an agency banking partner, also known as Xpress Point agent of the bank. Kolawole, who was speaking on the bank’s ongoing gifts presentation to its Xpress Point agents across the six geo-political zones of the country […]
LG excites sports lovers with larger screen OLED TVs
A global leader in consumer electronics, LG, has said it will continue to fill the vacuum created by the ‘new normal’ in the world of sports with its bigger screen TV innovations. LG Electronics, which recently released a new range of OLED TVs, said it specifically designed the products to meet the needs of sports […]
Investors in banks’ stocks gain N29bn in July
Shareholders in banks quoted on the main and premium boards of the nation’s stock market reported a cumulative gain of about N29 billion during the month of July 2021 following positive market sentiments the local bourse witnessed during the month. Checks by New Telegraph revealed that the stocks recorded gain of N29 billion or 1.12 […]
