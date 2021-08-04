Business

Insurance: Heirs reiterates commitment to digital technology

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Digital insurance companies, Heirs Insurance Limited (HIL) and Heirs Life Assurance (HLA), have confirmed that customers are now able to purchase insurance policies from their websites, www.heirsinsurance. com and www. heirslifeassurance.com, in mere minutes. The revolutionary, interactive websites—first of their kind in Nigeria— ensure that customers have access to quick insurance, completing transactions in minutes wherever they are, without any human intervention. This development signals the kick-off of the companies’ ambition to digitalise insurance and provide a viable alternative for customers to purchase products and request claims without delay, as well as learn more about insurance. Niyi Onifade, MD, Heirs Life Assurance, explained that the websites were designed to remove the barrier of accessibility.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Ecobank rewards Xpress Point agents

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Head, Agency Banking, Ecobank Nigeria, Olanike Kolawole, has said there are many inherent rewards and benefits of being an agency banking partner, also known as Xpress Point agent of the bank. Kolawole, who was speaking on the bank’s ongoing gifts presentation to its Xpress Point agents across the six geo-political zones of the country […]
Business

LG excites sports lovers with larger screen OLED TVs

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

A global leader in consumer electronics, LG, has said it will continue to fill the vacuum created by the ‘new normal’ in the world of sports with its bigger screen TV innovations. LG Electronics, which recently released a new range of OLED TVs, said it specifically designed the products to meet the needs of sports […]
Business

Investors in banks’ stocks gain N29bn in July

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

Shareholders in banks quoted on the main and premium boards of the nation’s stock market reported a cumulative gain of about N29 billion during the month of July 2021 following positive market sentiments the local bourse witnessed during the month. Checks by New Telegraph revealed that the stocks recorded gain of N29 billion or 1.12 […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica