Insurance: Lagos, NIA, others seek domestication of FG’s policy

The Lagos State Government and other stakeholders in the insurance industry yesterday called for the domestication of the Federal Government’s policy in states to protect Nigerians and their businesses.

 

Speaking at a joint press conference after a stakeholders’ conference on Lagos Digital Compulsory Insurance, with the theme: “Safer Lagos Insurance ”, the Director General, Lagos State Safety Commission (LSSC), Mr. Lanre Omojola, alongside, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Nigerian Insurance Association (NIA), Mrs Yetunde Ilori reiterated the need to imbibe insurance culture. Omojola said the state govand  ernment would collaborate with insurance companies to ensure safety and in the event of liabilities, pay compensations to thepersons concerned.

 

He said a mandatory insurance digital solution platform will be introduced for all property owners in line with the Federal Government Insurance Act. Omojola said: “Safety is everybody’s responsibility and Lagos State Government under the leadership of Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu will continue to brace up in ensuring that there is safety across the state.”

 

“No amount of effort to prevent accidents will still occur. That is why insurance comes in; that is why we are engaging and educating the public to make sure there is sustainability.”

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

