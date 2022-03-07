Insurance, pension bigwigs for BusinessToday confab

The Commissioner for Insurance, National Insurance Commission (NAICOM), Mr. Sunday Thomas and Director- General of National Pension Commission (PenCom), Mrs Aisha Dahiru-Umar, have declared their interest in the forthcoming Business Today conference taking place on April 5, 2021. The event, organised by Business Today, will also feature two former Presidents of Nigerian Council of Registered Insurance Brokers (NCRIB), Chairman Prestige Insurance Brokers Limited, Dr. Prince Soyewo, and Chairman, Boff Insurance Brokers Limited, and Mr. Babajide Agbeja. Special guest of Honours for this event are no other than Chairman, NAICOM, Chief Emmanuel Jideofor Nwosu and Group Managing Director, African Alliance Insurance Plc, Mrs. Joyce Ojemudia In a statement by the Editor- In-Chief/Chief Executive Officer, BusinessToday, Nkechi Naeche-Esezobor, experts drawn from insurance and pension sectors would be on hand to speak on the theme: “Prioritising Excellent Customer Services In Insurance and Pension Businesses.”

