Insurance premium: Lagos pays N2bn

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

The Lagos State government Monday said it has paid N2billion to cater for the insurance assets of the state civil servants in the last eight months.

The state’s Commissioner for Finance, Dr Rabiu Olowo, who disclosed this, said payment covers life and non-life insurance schemes for about 73,000 public servants.

Briefing  journalists on the maiden edition of the Lagos State Civil Service Insurance Week’ at Bagauda Kaltho Press Centre, Alausa Ikeja, Olowo said the event was in partnership with over 120 insurance brokers who will cater to Lagos public servants and residents of the state.

“In Lagos we have over 73,000 employees in our database from the ministries and all these employees are covered under life insurance. I can affirm to you that this year alone, we have paid over N2 billion in insurance premiums to cover life and non-life and that speaks to the importance of insurance to us in Lagos. The state wants to re-envision the insurance and enable it to be culturally acceptable by everyone.

“We have also seen the benefits of engaging in insurance activities during Covid and civil unrest where Lagos was the epicenter, where government property assets were destroyed and in some cases injuries to our staff and associates,” he said.

The commissioner explained that Lagos State Insurance Week was conceptualised to underscore the importance of insurance, educate the populace about government’s huge commitment in insuring its workforce from the beginning of their career in the civil service till their retirement and event in death.

