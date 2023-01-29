Sports

Insurance pummel Remo Stars 3-0 to maintain unbeaten runs

It was a battle of two unbeaten teams in the Nigeria Professional Football League Match- Day 4 as Newly promoted Insurance pummeled Remo Stars 3-0. Before the game, Remo was yet to concede a goal, but we’re taught a bitter football lesson as they were put to the sword by Bendel Insurance.

The Sky Blue saw their clean sheet disappeared in the 5th minute as Imade Osarenkhoe netted the opening goal, with the striker continuing his good form of scoring in every game since the start of the campaign. Ismael Sarki made it 2-0 in the 25th minute as they led the game comfortably into halftime.

As the away side was trying to come back into the game Austin Ogunye sealed the game with the 3rd goal in the 78th minute as the host secured an emphatic 3-0 win. The victory took Bendel Insurance to the top of the table with 12 points from four matches.

 

