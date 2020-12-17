Insurance: Sustaining growth through compulsory policies

Eleven years ago, NAICOM unveiled the Compulsory Insurance policy, even as the regulator is still on the road marketing the policy to stakeholders for their buy-in, reports ABDULWAHAB ISA

Mindless destruction of public assets, huge losses recorded during October #EndSARS protests underscore the imperative of deepening insurance policy penetration in Nigeria’s economy for desired growth. The #EndSARS protests unveiled hidden lackluster disposition of most MDAs, private businesses to embracing basic compulsory insurance products. Two months into the end of wreckages instigated by the protests, public assets are still in their ruin.

Offices, whose assets were set ablaze by protesters are struggling to cope. For instance, last week, ENL Consortium, operator of Terminals C and D of the Lagos Port Complex Apapa, donated various office items comprising desktop computers, photocopy machines, laser jet printers, and UPS backups to the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) to cushion the effects of the damage done to the NPA headquarters on October 21 by suspected hoodlums.

Many affected public offices, private businesses are in NPAs position. Had Nigeria economy been tailored to embrace compulsory insurance products as practiced in advanced economies, where insurance penetration rivals banking, lot of claims settlement, assets replacement would have fallen on insurance firms to provide cover and not donation as currently the case.

As things stand today, two months after #EndSARS, most assets, public and private, exist bare without relevant insurance policies to give them cover. Commenting on the absence of compulsory insurance products scenario amid wanton destruction of public and private assets by #EndSARS protesters, Acting Managing Director, Cosmic Insurance Brokers Ltd, Mr Jide Bello, said the industry may not be facing massive claims as a result of the protests. He said: “This may not be so.

Most government agencies and even business take insurance cover for only arson. But arson does not cover fire as a result of riots or public disturbances. Many of them don’t even take fire insurance. They will tell you government did not provide money. I will not be surprised if BRT is not insured against fire or the NPA.

“Look, the Federal Secretariat in Abuja does not have any insurance cover. I know that for a fact. So, at the end of the day, the industry may not be facing any major problem.” On how the riots could affect the insurance industry, he expressed doubts if many of the houses razed had insurance cover. He added: “It is only in Lagos that much damage has been recorded. But don’t be surprised that many of the houses razed are not insured.”

Imperative of Compulsory

Insurance products Prior to #Endsars instigated protests that left massive destruction of public and private assets in its trail, the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) had been advocating for compulsory insurance products.

The insurance sector regulator flagged off compulsory insurances in the country way back in 2009. The policy targets public as ultimate beneficiary from the industry, with compensations on loses, which, hitherto were swept under the carpet. With subscription to compulsory insurance products, occupiers or users of commercial buildings, workers in construction sites, third-party victims of motor accidents as well as hospital patients who suffer damages or death as a result of professional negligence of medical practitioners would no longer go uncompensated.

This is the new direction the industry regulatory body, the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM), and the practitioners are toeing to make insurance more relevant and useful to the society.

The commission, through its developmental project, the Market Development and Restructuring Initiative (MDRI), is promoting the full implementation of six different compulsory insurances as provided by law. NAICOM had, and is still touring states across Nigeria marketing the insurance products. In 2017, a former Commissioner for Insurance, Fola Daniel, flagged off campaign for compulsory insurance in Ibadan, Oyo State.

Daniel said that the commission was not happy to see Nigerians die in motor accidents or during collapse of buildings without any form of compensation, stating that “the situation cannot be allowed to continue like this.” He said new regulatory regime on insurance that would positively affect the citizens and corporate bodies would hopefully commence soon, saying the commission would not fail to invoke the sanctions of fines and prison terms against any individual or organization that fails to comply with the laws of the nation on compulsory insurance products.

To ensure the policy’s workability, NAICOM says it will not hesitate to cancel the operating licence of any insurance company that fails to pay genuine claims of the policyholders or operating licence of broker/agent who fails to remit the clients premium to the underwriters within the stipulated time.

The incumbent Commissioner for Insurance, Mr . Sunday Thomas, followed suite. Thomas has been on the roads, marketing compulsory insurance policy across states. In September, he was in Ekiti state. He admonished Ekiti State Govetnor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, to ensure the enforcement of compulsory insurance in the state.

Thomas, in addition, urged Fayemi to create a structure that can be supported by NAICOM in the enforcement of the compulsory insurances. He said relevant laws made by the Federal Government made certain insurances mandatory.

This, he said, covered all buildings under construction that are more than two (2) floors (Builders Liability); All public buildings including schools, offices, hotels, hospitals, markets (Occupiers Liability) etc; Group Life Insurance for all employees of both public and private sectors; Professional Indemnity for all medical practitioners and Third-Party Motor Vehicle Insurance in respect of death, injury or damage to the property of third parties.”

He hinted that the benefits of collaborating with the state government in this regard included financial compensation to the families of insured, who may become victims of a disaster through loss of their properties or become disabled in event of occurrence of insured accidents/disasters, etc; creation of employment opportunities for citizens of the state, provision of grants and fire-fighting equipment for the states’ fire services by NAICOM from the fire fund.

Outlook

The six compulsory products being promoted by NAICOM include Builders Liability Insurance: a product created by the provision of the law under Section 64 of Insurance Act 2003, Occupiers Liability Insurance: product created by the provision of the law under Section 65 of the Insurance Act 2003, Health Care Professional Indemnity: product created by the provision of the law under Section 45 of NHIS Act 1999; Statutory Group Life Insurance: product created by the provisions of Section 3(2) a, b and 9(3) of the Pension Reform Act 2004, Workmen’s Compensation Insurance: product already in existence in line with Section 40 of the workmen’s Act 1987, and Third Party Motor Insurance: product already in existence in line with Section 68 of the Insurance Act 2003. NAICOM has been seeking stakeholders buy-in into compulsory insurance policy.

The regulator on many occasions, reiterated its plan to further grow the Nigerian insurance industry by 2020. The commissioner said that the Commission was working to ensure the success of its major priorities for 2017 to 2020. Thomas, therefore, reiterated NAICOM’s desire to collaborate with state governments to ensure the effective implementation of the second phase of the Commission’s Market Development and Restructuring Initiative (MDRI).

The MDRI is aimed at addressing the issues of compulsory insurance products, insurance agency system, fake insurance institutions and rusk-based supervision. It is a plan that aims to bring about necessary reforms in the areas of industry capacity, market efficiency and consumer protection in the Nigeria insurance market. NAICOM had visited the Ogun and Gombe state governors to seek collaboration in the enforcement of compulsory insurance in the states which they obliged.

Similar visit had been paid to Kaduna State Governor to seek the state’s collaboration in enforcing compulsory insurance in Kaduna and expressed desire to establish a branch office in the state.

Thomas said arrangement had been made to speak to Nigerian Governors’ Forum, to talk to all the governors to see where they stand in the implementation of compulsory insurances in their states.

“And part of the selling point is the fact that it is going to enhance their employment initiative, increase their IGR, among other advantages,” he said. On claims payment, he said it was an important issue and the commission would not shy away from carrying out its duties regarding claims. He noted that the commission had the backing of the law to withdraw licenses from companies for non-compliance but could only do that following the right procedures.

Last line

For compulsory insurance policy to be successful, stakeholders comprising state governors, all agencies of Federal Government (MDAs); private businesses and individuals have to embrace NAICOM’s vision.

