Insurance: Vehicle owners highest paid in N242.6bn Q3'22 claims

A new report released yesterday by the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) has revealed that motorists, who suffered losses on their insured vehicles were fully compensated from a total of N242.6 billion claims paid in the third quarter of the year. According to the report, the sector recorded N242.6billion during the period, a figure slightly lower compared to the corresponding period of 2021, indicating a decline of -2.3 per cent in the total claims reported by policyholders. However, the ratio of total claims to gross premium stood at about 46 per cent during the current period. The net claims paid on the other hand stood at about N207.2 billion, signifying an 85.4 per cent of all gross claims reported during the period. The Life Insurance business recorded a near perfect point of 95.0 per cent claims settlement against all the reported claims while non-life segment stood generously at above seventy (72.4%) per cent during the same period. Motor insurance retained its lead, posting a claims settlement ratio of about 91 per cent followed by miscellaneous insurances reporting about eighty one per cent as paid claims ratio to all reported claims during the period while general accident (74.4.%), marine & aviation (74.3%) and fire insurance (59.6%). According to the report, oil & gas business stood out as the most improved portfolio (65.3%) per cent of claims settlement ratio, an increase of forty-one points compared to its position of 23.9 per cent recorded in the corresponding period of 2021. Similarly, the claims settlement ratio of the life business stood at 95 per cent while the aggregate industry average was recorded at 85.4 per cent during the quarter. The report also indicated that the industry pooled gross premium income of N532.7 billion in the period.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

