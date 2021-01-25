Business

Insurer defends position on COVID-19 claims

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Comment(0)

The latest article on Santam’s stance on paying COVID-19 business interruption claims has prompted a detailed response from the company, South Africa’s largest general insurer.

 

South Africa’s largest general insurer, Santam, has acknowledged that it is liable for business interruption claims resulting from COVID- 19 after unsuccessfully arguing that the pandemic and the lockdown response were separate events.

 

The reaction was prompted by an article by Africa Report. It says it will offer hospitality and leisure customers a “full and final” settlement to cover three months of losses. Yet many policyholders have cover, which they believe run for six, 12 or 18 months.

 

“The policyholders have, in our view, misread their contracts. “What they believe their contracts to say and what is actually written in the documents are two very different things,” says Thabo Mabaso, Santam’s head of corporate communications in Cape Town. If large numbers of policyholders are misreading their contracts, then that is a problem for Santam.

 

A well-established legal principle is that any ambiguity in insurance contracts must be decided in the favour of the policyholder.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Nigerian traders must pay $1m – Ghana insists

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Ghanaian authorities have said Nigerian shop owners in the country must pay taxes and other fees imposed on them. The country’s Ministry of Trades, while insisting on the payment, said that claims of unfair treatment on Nigerian traders in the enforcement of the Ghana Investment Promotion Council regulations were not true. Appearing on […]
Business

IMF: Coronavirus may further shrink global imbalance

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has said that global current account imbalances narrowed in 2019 as trade slowed, and the coronavirus could narrow them further in 2020, but that some commodity exporters and tourism-dependent countries will swing to current account deficits. The fund stated this in its 2020 External Sector Report on currencies and imbalances […]
Business

Report: Africa’s trade finance gap hits $81bn

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

There is an urgent need for financing to reenergize Africa’s trade in the wake of the coronavirus (COVID)-19 pandemic, according to the latest trade finance report released jointly by the African Development Bank (AfDB) and the African Export- Import Bank.   According to the report, only 40 per cent of Africa’s trade is bank-intermediated – […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica