Business

Insurers given June deadline for IFRS 17 implementation

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) has urged underwriting firms to prepare for the adoption of the International Financial Reporting Standard (IFRS 17) as the transition date is set for June 2023. Members of the Publicity and Communications Sub- Committee revealed this while briefing journalists on the outcome of the 14th Insurers Committee Meeting held in Lagos. According to the members, IFRS 17 establishes the principles for the recognition, measurement, presentation and disclosure of insurance contracts within the scope of the standards.

Speaking on the IFRS 17, the Head of Corporate Communications and Market Development, NAICOM, ‘Rasaaq Salami, said the commission would ensure that operators comply. Salami said the commission, in its efforts to get underwriting firms ready for the new financial reporting model, had set up sub-working groups to facilitate the migration in the industry. The Commissioner for Insurance, Sunday Thomas, at the meeting urged board members of each insurance firm to get prepared for the IFRS 17 implementation, pointing out that the deadline for migration was already at hand.

“You are, therefore, required to ensure that your entities are in full compliance and ready for the dateline,” the commissioner charged. He also tasked directors of all insurance companies to take the issue of industry development seriously and work with their management teams to achieve set targets. “The commission is working assiduously to open up the market particularly the retail end, conducting engagements with various agencies and state governments on the need to increase insurance culture in Nigeria,” he said

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Hope PSBank: Why we’re partnering FG on NIN

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

Hope PSBank, a subsidiary of Unified Payment Services Limited and Nigeria’s premier digital-first bank, has said its commitment to ensuring that every Nigerian is identified prompted its partnership with the Federal Government to enrol people for the National Identification Number (NIN). This came as the company flagged off NIN enrolment in its offices across the […]
Business

Airtel’s Q1 net profit jumps 467%

Posted on Author Abolaji Adebayo

Bharti Airtel consolidated net profit for the fiscal first quarter jumped 467 per cent year-on-year, on the back of 4G user additions and higher data consumption, besides the residual effect of the price hike, boosting average revenue per user (ARPU). India’s second largest telco, however, missed estimates, while post a net profit of Rs 1,606.9 […]
Business

Protectionism as setback for Africa’s aviation

Posted on Author WOLE SHADARE

The first-ever FAAN National Aviation Conference may have come and gone, but the lessons learnt from the summit should enrich the country’s aviation industry. WOLE SHADARE who was at the summit listened to divergent views of panelists on the Single Africa Air Transport Market (SAATM) and the fear of liberalising air transport in Africa. These […]

Leave a Comment