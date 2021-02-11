Business Top Stories

Insurers top losses as market sheds N426bn

The equities market closed yesterday on a negative note, declining by 1.96 per cent as investors sold off shares from across the board to take profits. Five insurance firms emerged losers during the day’s transaction, even though their counterpart, Niger Insurance, led the gainers’ chart. The market had also closed the previous day on the negative route.

The market performance indices, NSE ASI and market capitalization, depreciated by 1.96 per cent. Consequently, the All- Share Index dropped by 7814.15 basis points or 1.96 per cent from 41,510.16 index points the previous day to 40,696.01 while the market capitalisation of equities depreciated by N426 billion to close at N21,289 trillion from N21.715 trillion. On the activity chart, the premium sub-sector dominated in volume terms with 134.02 million shares exchanged in 1,994 deals.

The sub-sector was enhanced by the activities in the shares of FBNH Plc and Zenith Bank Plc. The banking sub-sector boosted by activities on shares of GTBank Plc and Fidelity Bank Plc followed with 56.56 million units traded in 843 deals. In all, investors exchanged a total of 366.85 million shares exchanged in 5,718 deals.

Further analysis of the day’s trading showed that Niger Insurance Plc led the gainers chart by 10 per cent to close at 22 kobo per share while Champion Breweries Nigeria Plc followed with 9.82 per cent to close at N3.02 per share and Wapic Insurance Plc with a gain of 7.41 per cent to close at 58 kobo per share. On the flip side, CAP Plc, SUNU Assurance Plc, e-Transact Plc, Fidson Healthcare Plc, Regency Alliance Insurance Plc and Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc led the losers’ chart by 10 per cent each to close at 8.00, 81 kobo, N2.25, N5.40, 27kobo and 27 kobo per share respectively. Mutual Benefit Assurance Plc followed with a loss of 9.76 per cent to close at 37 kobo per share while Linkage Assurance Plc dropped by 9.09 per cent to close at 60 kobo per share.

