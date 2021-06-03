News Top Stories

Insurgency: 10 fighting forces killed in Borno ambush

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani

…as Army officer battles for life

A competent Commander of the Nigerian Army and his gallant troops, yesterday ran into improvised explosive devices (IEDs) planted by suspected Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists within the Damboa/Dikwa general area of Borno State. This came as the terrorist elements made failed attempts to overrun Damboa town. Highly-placed sources, who informed New Telegraph about the development, said the senior officer – a Colonel – was on his way to hand over to a new Commanding Officer (CO), when the incident occurred.

The senior officer, who served as CO within the general, was reputed for dealing decisive blows on the enemies of state. In an exclusive engagement with this newspaper, one of the sources, claimed: “Damboa is currently under attack. Damboa is seriously under ISWAP attack now.” Asked if there was no deployment to counter the attack, the source said: “Soldiers are on ground, and there is air support. But, Damboa is currently under attack”. According to the source: “Today too, one Colonel and his boys entered (ran into) an IED between Marte and Dikwa. From what I heard, he is in critical condition now. He (allegedly) lost ten of his boys (soldiers). “There is a bridge between Marte and Dikwa… They thought it (IED) had been cleared. They just entered, and the bomb exploded. It was an IED point; they thought it had been cleared. “He (Colonel) is in theatre now…as they try to (safe his life). The irony of it is that he has been posted.” Another source, who spoke in similar vein (anonymity), noted: “So, he just went there to do handing and taking over to a new commander. You can imagine that (this happened) after two years in the theatre.

