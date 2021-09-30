News

Insurgency: Additional 2,743 terrorists surrender – DHQ

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani, Comment(0)

…denies killing of 20 fishermen in Borno

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ), Thursday, said another batch of 2,783 terrorists and their families surrendered to troops, consequent upon renewed onslaught on criminal elements in the Northeast and North West respectively.

The Acting Director Defence Media Operations (DMO), Brig Gen Benard Onyeuko, made the disclosure at an operational briefing in Abuja.

This was as he added that a total of 391 terrorists and armed bandits were killed across the country in the last one month, while 103 others were arrested and a large cache of arms and ammunition recovered.

“In the course of the operations, significant results were recorded in different locations in the North East. These locations include: Mazga – Kamuya, Damboa Wass – Bitta – Balo – Gwoza and Damboa – Bulabulin – Maiduguri roads as well as at Bazza, Jigaiambu and Michika towns in Borno State.

“Other locations are: Mairari, Rumirgo and Fuye villages; Gashua market, Takaskala axis, Damaturu – Maiduguri main supply routes, Mafa town as well as along Gulumba Gana – Dikwa road, also in Borno State.

“During the period under review, a total of 240 armed bandits were neutralized, 125 assorted arms including AK-47 and FN rifles and Dane guns as well as 1,166 rounds of 7.62mm special/NATO ammunition, 1,304 livestock and 54 motorcycles among other items were recovered within the period. Also, 47 armed bandits, informants and bandits’ collaborators were arrested within the period,” Onyeuko said.

Meanwhile, the military has debunked reports of killing of fishermen within the Lake Chad general area of Borno State.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

#EndSARS protests: Lagos will need N1trn for reconstruction — Gbajabiamila

Posted on Author Reporter

  AIn the aftermath of the wanton destruction of lives and properties during the #EndSARS protests, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has revealed that Lagos State requires a minimum of N1 trillion to reconstruct the extensive damage of properties across the metropolis. He said this eve as South West Governors have alleged […]
News

Transcorp Hilton wins 4 awards at 2020 World Travel Awards

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Transcorp Hilton Abuja has been honoured with four awards including Africa’s Leading Business Hotel for the sixth consecutive year at the 27th annual World Travel Awards.   The hotel, which is owned by Transcorp Hotels Plc, the hospitality subsidiary of Transnational Corporation of Nigeria Plc, also won the awards for Nigeria’s Leading Hotel, Nigeria’s Leading […]
News

Christmas: Northern Christians disown Hassan Kukah over statements on Buhari’s administration

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Northern Christians Forum of Nigeria (NCFN) has distanced itself from statements credited to Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto criticising President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.  The group, in a statement signed by its President, Rev. Dr. Josiah Nabut, on Sunday in Barnawa, Kaduna State warned Kukah to avoid using the pulpit for political […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica