Insurgency: Additional 2,743 terrorists surrender – DHQ

…denies killing of 20 fishermen in Borno

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ), Thursday, said another batch of 2,783 terrorists and their families surrendered to troops, consequent upon renewed onslaught on criminal elements in the Northeast and North West respectively.

The Acting Director Defence Media Operations (DMO), Brig Gen Benard Onyeuko, made the disclosure at an operational briefing in Abuja.

This was as he added that a total of 391 terrorists and armed bandits were killed across the country in the last one month, while 103 others were arrested and a large cache of arms and ammunition recovered.

“In the course of the operations, significant results were recorded in different locations in the North East. These locations include: Mazga – Kamuya, Damboa Wass – Bitta – Balo – Gwoza and Damboa – Bulabulin – Maiduguri roads as well as at Bazza, Jigaiambu and Michika towns in Borno State.

“Other locations are: Mairari, Rumirgo and Fuye villages; Gashua market, Takaskala axis, Damaturu – Maiduguri main supply routes, Mafa town as well as along Gulumba Gana – Dikwa road, also in Borno State.

“During the period under review, a total of 240 armed bandits were neutralized, 125 assorted arms including AK-47 and FN rifles and Dane guns as well as 1,166 rounds of 7.62mm special/NATO ammunition, 1,304 livestock and 54 motorcycles among other items were recovered within the period. Also, 47 armed bandits, informants and bandits’ collaborators were arrested within the period,” Onyeuko said.

Meanwhile, the military has debunked reports of killing of fishermen within the Lake Chad general area of Borno State.

