Insurgency: Army sets to court martial General

Barring any change in plan, the Nigerian Army has concluded plans to try a former Theatre Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole (OPLD), Maj-Gen. Olusegun Adeniyi, before a General Court Martial (GCM). New Telegraph gathered from highly-placed military sources that General Adeniyi has since been posted for jurisdiction before the yet-to-be constituted court martial, expected to sit at the Army Headquarters (AHQ) Garrison, Abuja. Our correspondent gathered that the senior officer will face trial on disciplinary ground, though the convening order (CO) has not been issued.

In military parlance, “posting for jurisdiction” means the affected officer is awaiting trial on disciplinary grounds. Speaking with New Telegraph on condition of anonymity, owing to the sensitivity of the issue, a senior military source said: “Maj-Gen. O.G. Adeniyi was posted to AHQ Garrison, Abuja, for jurisdiction. Meaning that he is going for trial by court martial.” Another insider source, who spoke in similar vein, confirmed the developing, saying: “Yes, it is actually true that General Adeniyi has been posted for jurisdiction. That, I can confirm to you.

“He is posted for jurisdiction to AHQ (Army Headquarters) Garrison. “The posting recently released by the Army, is general posting. But, his own posting is for jurisdiction, which is on disciplinary grounds”. According to him, “The posting for jurisdiction like his own, means that he is posted on disciplinary grounds, and that is the news for now.

“However, the details are not out as to what particular offence(s). In military parlance, a posting for jurisdiction implies that he is posted on disciplinary grounds.” Details of the alleged offence(s) had yet to be released, but our correspondent recalls that the senior officer had been seen in a leaked vital video, wherein the senior officer was seen providing situation report (sit-rep) on the March 22 ambush attack on troops by suspected Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs) at Gorgi and Goniri general areas. In the leaked video, the then Theatre Commander had explained how he led his troops to repel the major attack by terrorists, who had reportedly deployed 15 gun trucks and fired over a hundred rocket propelled grenades (RPGs).

Few days after the video went viral, the two-star General was redeployed to Nigeria Army Resource Centre (NARC), Abuja, as a senior research fellow. Though, Adeniyi’s redeployment was contained in a release captioned, “Nigerian Army approves new posting, appointments of officers”, many had argued, rightly or wrongly that the exercise was an alleged “veil” to hasten his redeployment. But, the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) had, few days after the redeployment, cleared the air, ostensibly to put a lie to the conspiracy theory. Responding to a question on the development, the Coordinator, Defence Media Operations (DMO), Major General John Enenche, had said: “Posting is a regular process in the Services, once you have attained the rank of General”.

