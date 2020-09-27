News

Insurgency: Be proactive, Delta youth leader tells FG

A youth leader in Delta State, Mr. Ojitevwobo Agberhiere, has advised the Federal Government to be more proactive in the fight against Insurgents in the country.
Agberhiere, who is into large scale logistics, made his position known, when he spoke with journalists from his US base. According to him, it is worrisome to see people being killed, maimed, kidnapped and brutalized by Insurgents.

 

He said, the Service Chiefs, who are field Commanders, should take the battle to the door steps of the insurgents and advised the Federal Government, to equip the military with weapons that are more sophisticated than what the bandits are using.

 

“We can seek for external help from other countries, if we do not have enough manpower to fight. There is no crime in seeking for help,” Agberhiere said.
He further stated that, the recruitment of sufficient manpower is necessary: “If we must win the war against the insurgents. The casualties recorded almost on a daily basis, is alarming, and can be avoided, if all hands are on deck, to pursue this fight with zeal.”

 

He suggested that, a public hearing to share ideas on counter terrorism, could help restate the confidence of Nigerians in the present administration.

 

“We must be able to invest in intelligence gathering, as the locals in those communities hold a lot of information, which could help the Federal Government win the war,” he stated.

