Insurgency: Borno Command had only 5 serviceable trucks in 3 yrs – Ex-CP

A former Commissioner of Police (CP) in Borno State, Mr. Damian Chukwu, has lamented that “not much attention” was being paid to the Police Force, saying the development was responsible for the inadequate equipment and manpower challenges besetting the organisation.

To buttress the point, he said as CP of a command in the epicentre of the Boko Haram insurgency, he could only boast of four or five serviceable trucks throughout the period of his “tour of duty” (July, 2016 to May, 2019).

Chukwu, who spoke in an exclusive interview with New Telegraph, further declared that the counterinsurgency war would not have lasted more than six months, had the Police enjoyed the level of funding it did in the 1980s.

According to him, the Military will have no role to play in the war against terror in the North East, had the authorities paid adequate attention to the administrative, operational and logistical needs of the Police.

He claimed that the Police Mobile Force (PMF) had played a fundamental role in the quelling of the Maitatsine riots that broke out in the early 80s, in Kano State, a feat he attributed to the potency of the Force then.

“Government needs to give the Police personnel; government needs to vote enough money for the training and retraining of personnel…”,

Chukwu said. He further stated: “But I can tell you as a Commissioner of Police in one of the North East states’ commands, my entire command didn’t have more than four or to be 100 per cent sure, five serviceable trucks, for deployment of personnel and equipment at that time. I don’t know what the position is now.

