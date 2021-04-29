News

Insurgency: Buhari should seek foreign help, says Wike

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has charged President Muhammadu Buhari to demonstrate his commitment to fight the war against insurgency and insecurity, urging him to seek help from foreign countries. The governor, who spoke in an interview in Port Harcourt, described as pathetic, the incessant cases of kidnapping, banditry and murder of innocent civilians and soldiers.

He said there would be nothing wrong if the President Buhari-led Federal Government should seek help from countries like the United States of America, China, United Kingdom and others that had faced and solved similar security challenges in the past. The governor said there was nothing wrong with the Federal Government admitting they had failed in the protection of life and property and that they needed support, and ideas on how to tackle the prevailing insecurity in the country. The governor also declared that no government can provide good governance if it failed to protect life and property.

He said: “If you are incapacitated, there is nothing wrong asking for help from people who have the capacity, who have what it takes to solve such problem. “You don’t need to shy away from it, because Nigeria is an independent, sovereign country, and as a President, you don’t need to be shy to seek help from outside. “I think the Federal Government is not interested in the protection of life and property of Nigerians. The issue of security is paramount in governance and when a government cannot protect life and property, then that government has failed. There is no two ways about it. There is no propaganda that can solve the problem.”

