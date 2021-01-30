News

Insurgency: Buratai extols officers, soldiers’ patriotism

Posted on Author Flora Onwudiwe Comment(0)

Former Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, has extolled officers and soldiers of Nigerian Army for their relentless efforts in the fight against insurgency in the North-East. Speaking at the inauguration of the newly reconstructed Colonel Nebo Multi-purpose hall recently, remodelling of the Lt. Gen. Tukur Yusuf Buratai Complex, remodelling of the Warrant Officers (WOs) and Sergeant (SGT) Mess, at the headquarters of the Nigerian Army Ordnance Corps, Abalti barracks, Lagos, Buratai said the fighting spirit was worth commending.

Represented by the Chief of Policy and Plans, Army headquarters, Abuja, Maj. Gen. Lamidi Adeosun, Burutai said: “I want to seize this opportunity to thank all officers and soldiers for their tireless contributions in the fight against insurgency in the North East.

“It is worthy to also state that Counter Insurgency (COIN) operation in the North East of Nigeria is achieving great success. As you are aware, we are consolidating on the gains of several years of intensive fight against the insurgency and other security challenges confronting the nation.

“Therefore, you must uphold and perform your responsibilities of protecting the territorial integrity of our great nation. I therefore, charge you to remain steadfast and continue to discharge your duties professionally.” He added: “The Nigerian Army under my leadership is determined to bequeath to the Nigerian Army a sound and befitting infrastructure in all its units and formations.

