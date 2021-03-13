News

Insurgency: CDS, Service Chiefs in Maiduguri, say insurgency, banditry must end 

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

 

As the military intensifies the fight against insurgency in Borno, the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Lucky Irabor, and Service Chiefs, Saturday  arrived in Maiduguri, for the second time in one month to assess the situation on ground.

Addressing troops, yesterday at the headquarters of “Operation Lafiya Dole” in Maiduguri, Irabor lauded them for the successes recorded.

He also commended them for their commitment and resilience, adding that there was a mandate given by the President and Commander in Chief that must be accomplished.

“What I need to let you know is that we have a mandate from him (president) and that mandate must be achieved.

“So, this is the reason why we are working assiduously. All issues of violence and insecurity, especially within the area of Operation Lafiya Dole, must come to an end,” Irabor said.

Earlier, the Theatre Commander of Operation Lafiya Dole, Maj. Gen. Farouq Yahaya, had lauded the CDS and service chiefs for the visits, saying that it would boost the morale of the troops.

“We are encouraged by this effort of the CDS and service chiefs who have been in touch every hour.,” Yahaya said.

He thanked the CDS and service chiefs for their prompt response in addressing requests from the theatre and assured them of the troops’ commitment to deliver on assigned tasks.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the CDS and service chiefs also visited the 7 Division Military Hospital, to interact with wounded soldiers receiving treatment.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

EndSARS and the betrayal of our humanity

Posted on Author Our Reporters

With the turbulence of #EndSARS protests gradually calming down in states rocked by the senseless riots in the pretext of protests by some Nigerian youths, a lot have been exposed. Nigerians now know the covert agenda of some leaders and senior citizens to destabilize the country, through clandestine sponsorship or encouragement of public anarchy and […]
News

NDDC: Royal father, activists lament failed dreams

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe Yenagoa

The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has been in existence for more than 20 years without any tangible thing to show for it.   It is even on record that about N20 trillion has been sunk into the interventionist agency, set up to develop the oil-rich region, but has nothing tangible to show for it. […]
News

C’River: Assembly confirms Ikpeme as Chief Judge

Posted on Author Clement James

After refusing to confirm Justice Akon Ikpeme as the Chief Judge of Cross River State twice, the state House of Assembly yesterday finally confirmed her appointment as the substantive Chief Judge of the state during the House’s sitting that did not last 30 minutes. Ikpeme, who was to take over from the former Chief Judge, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica