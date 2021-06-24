News

Insurgency: CITAD launches book to address corruption, others

Posted on Author Ahmed Miringa Comment(0)

In its effort to see that the more than a decadelong insurgency comes to an end, the Centre for Information Technology and Development (CITAD) has presented a book to the stakeholder in the counterinsurgency fight and the general public to enlighten them on the effects of corruption on the insecurity in the North-East. Presenting the book titled; “The Compromised State, How Corruption Sustains Insecurity in Nigeria and Context and Content in Hate Speech Discourse in Nigeria,” at the Ummah Centre, University of Maiduguri, yesterday, Dr. Hassana Waziri said: “The book is to enlighten stakeholders, including the Borno State government, North-East governors, Federal Government and also intimate international non-governmental organisations (INGOs), among others, that other challenges apart from attacks were responsible for the prolonged Boko Haram insurgency.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Belly fat signals serious health crisis

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Canadian and Iranian researchers have warned that excess fat in the abdomen — called belly fat — is associated with a higher risk of death than overall body fat. The researchers found that gaining weight around the mid-section may also signal the start of a serious health crisis. They published their findings in the British […]
News

Anabolic steroids can result into male infertility

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

A top Indian-based fertility expert has highlighted the danger in taking anabolic steroids without consulting any medical expert, saying it may create havoc in the body in the long run, and result in significant side-effects in males which include impotency, erectile dysfunction and low-sperm count. According to the Fertility Consultant, Nova IVF Fertility, Dr. Parul […]
News

Total lockdown as Kwara workers down tools

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni

…Govt’s purse too lean to grant labour’s request –Gov Labour unions in Kwara State yesterday walked their talk by calling out their members on an industrial action despite a court order stopping them from doing that. The strike action, which commenced yesterday morning, witnessed total compliance by workers of the state. It will be recalled […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica