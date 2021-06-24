Insurgency: CITAD launches book to address corruption, others

In its effort to see that the more than a decadelong insurgency comes to an end, the Centre for Information Technology and Development (CITAD) has presented a book to the stakeholder in the counterinsurgency fight and the general public to enlighten them on the effects of corruption on the insecurity in the North-East. Presenting the book titled; “The Compromised State, How Corruption Sustains Insecurity in Nigeria and Context and Content in Hate Speech Discourse in Nigeria,” at the Ummah Centre, University of Maiduguri, yesterday, Dr. Hassana Waziri said: “The book is to enlighten stakeholders, including the Borno State government, North-East governors, Federal Government and also intimate international non-governmental organisations (INGOs), among others, that other challenges apart from attacks were responsible for the prolonged Boko Haram insurgency.”
Related Articles
Belly fat signals serious health crisis
Canadian and Iranian researchers have warned that excess fat in the abdomen — called belly fat — is associated with a higher risk of death than overall body fat. The researchers found that gaining weight around the mid-section may also signal the start of a serious health crisis. They published their findings in the British […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Anabolic steroids can result into male infertility
A top Indian-based fertility expert has highlighted the danger in taking anabolic steroids without consulting any medical expert, saying it may create havoc in the body in the long run, and result in significant side-effects in males which include impotency, erectile dysfunction and low-sperm count. According to the Fertility Consultant, Nova IVF Fertility, Dr. Parul […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Total lockdown as Kwara workers down tools
…Govt’s purse too lean to grant labour’s request –Gov Labour unions in Kwara State yesterday walked their talk by calling out their members on an industrial action despite a court order stopping them from doing that. The strike action, which commenced yesterday morning, witnessed total compliance by workers of the state. It will be recalled […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)