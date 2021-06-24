Insurgency: CITAD launches book to address corruption, others

In its effort to see that the more than a decadelong insurgency comes to an end, the Centre for Information Technology and Development (CITAD) has presented a book to the stakeholder in the counterinsurgency fight and the general public to enlighten them on the effects of corruption on the insecurity in the North-East. Presenting the book titled; “The Compromised State, How Corruption Sustains Insecurity in Nigeria and Context and Content in Hate Speech Discourse in Nigeria,” at the Ummah Centre, University of Maiduguri, yesterday, Dr. Hassana Waziri said: “The book is to enlighten stakeholders, including the Borno State government, North-East governors, Federal Government and also intimate international non-governmental organisations (INGOs), among others, that other challenges apart from attacks were responsible for the prolonged Boko Haram insurgency.”

