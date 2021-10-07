Insurgency: Ex-Defence Chief Agwai urges FG, Army to revise military strategy

…as Ortom decry herders’ continued attacks on farmers

Former Chief of Defence Staff, General Martin Luther Agwai (rtd) has called on the Federal Government and the military hierarchy to rethink its all kinetic counter insurgency approach and look at the cultural and economic factors in tackling the challenges of insecurity in the country.

Gen. Agwai made the call at a meeting with Governor Samuel Ortom at the Government House in Makurdi during a meeting of a think-tank group, Middlebelt Brain Trust.

The former CDS was in the state to meet with the governor and stakeholders in order to gleam first-hand information on the cause of the crises between farmers and herders after which views would be collated and recommendations made for necessary action.

He noted that two of his group’s members were held up in Lafia on their way to Makurdi by suspected herdsmen attacks on the Nasarawa – Benue border, clearly showing the level of insecurity in the area.

Speaking of the attacks on four communities on the Benue side of the border by herdsmen, Ortom lamented the killing of his people and the breakdown of relative peace in the area.

Governor Ortom noted that this year alone, about 500, 000 people have fled from their homes along the Nasarawa-Benue border into Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps due to renewed attacks by suspected herdsmen.

Ortom lamented that Benue people are going through a lot of pains in the hands of Fulani militia, saying the presidency is aware that Fulani militia were brought from other countries into Nigeria with the sole purpose of taking over the land.

He stated that the testimony by the former Chief of Army Staff that some members of his delegation could not make it to Makurdi confirmed the security situation in Benue occasioned by militia herdsmen who also obstructed movement on the Makurdi-Lafia road.

