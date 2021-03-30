Insurgency: Govt competing with bandits in recruiting youths –Tinubu

In what appears as a veil reference to the deplorable state of the nation, the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Ahmed Bola Tinubu, yesterday took a swipe at the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari’s and that of the National Assembly, saying they were ‘busy’ competing with bandits in recruiting youths.

Tinubu’s state-of-the nation’s verdict, however, coincided with a statement of hope by President Buhari and Vice-President Yemi Odinbajo, who said Nigerians were stronger and better together notwithstanding the diversity of ethnicity, culture, language and religion.

Similarly, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila; Minister of Transportation, Mr. Rotimi Amaechi and he Northern States Governors’ Forum (NSGF), also congratulated Tinubu, saying many people owe their successes to the magnanimity and accommodating nature of Tinubu.

Reacting, Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said the present crop of politicians and public office holders have a lot of leadership values and wisdom to draw from the wealth of experience of Tinubu.

Both leaders, however, stated this in their virtual speeches at the 12th Bola Tinubu’s colloquium to celebrate the former Lagos State governor’s 69th birthday in Kano. Tinubu, who spoke yesterday at the Colloquium in Kano, said the government needed to urgently recruit about 50 million youths into the Nigerian Army and the Police.

He said: “What do they require to be trained to produce foods as yams, cassava and other available foods, therefore something must urgently be done salvage the country.”

The former Lagos State governor noted that this is a time to put stimulus expenditure in place and reconstruct the nation’s economy. He said: “Nigerians are fed up with fasting, we are fasting, no more while you are asking us to keep on fasting, we are fasting no more.”

Tinubu also said the states must restrict to unbalanced projects, sovereign power must be used to progress and developed. He said: “But as it is today, Nigeria is under policed, the nation is competing with bandits to recruit the youths, 33 per cent are redundant doing nothing, why don’t you recruits 50 million into the Nigeria Army and Police.”

On bandits, he said: “Don’t talk about illiteracy, anybody who can handle a gun, corked it and pull the trigger, can as well repairs tractors in the farms.”

However, President Buhari, according to a statement issued by his spokesman, Mr. Femi Adesina, said: “Despite occasional inter-ethnic tensions in our national history, it seems to me that we have all agreed on one point that, notwithstanding our diversity of ethnicity, culture, language and religion, Nigerians are better together; even stronger together.”

The President, who commended the celebrant for always being an advocate of unity and cohesion in Nigeria, said: “This has been a constant factor in his outstanding political career, from the time he served in the short-lived Senate of the Third Republic to his involvement in the struggle for the actualisation of the June 12 mandate of the late Chief MKO Abiola, to his much-acclaimed period of service as Governor of Lagos State from 1999 to 2007.

“The ranks of Asiwaju’s political collaborators, whether as party members, comrades in the struggle, members of his cabinet, or his advisers, assistants and political associates, have always reflected a pan-Nigeria attitude.

“I believe all of us here can also confirm that the same outlook of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and other likeminded Nigerians eventually made possible the coalition of four political parties into what we now see as our great party, the APC.”

The President noted that the objectives of the colloquium, which sought to provide answers to national issues, further reflected the personal principles of Tinubu in promoting the unity and welfare of the country.

He said: “I think this Colloquium is a fitting reflection of the service that Asiwaju has given, not only to Lagos State, but to Nigeria and Africa; as well as his continuing commitment and influence, as one of the great pillars of our party, the APC.

“Equally I salute all those who have kept this Colloquium culture alive and thriving, making it a rich source of wisdom in our common quest for a better world and, of course, a greater Nigeria.

“Today’s event promises an even more relevant and impactful discussion than ever before. The theme for this 12th edition, ‘Our Common Bond, Our Common Wealth: The Imperative of National Cohesion for Growth and Prosperity’, speaks to a very contemporary but potentially ruinous trend, which, in my view, we must all join hands to check at once.”

He said his experience of working in all parts of the country showed possibilities of a strong, united nation. He added: “I can also relate personally to the ideals of one Nigeria. As a military officer, I have served with great comrades from all the nooks and crannies of our country. I have seen over and over again that their goodness or failings did not depend on ethnicity or religion.”

Buhari noted: “We all have a stake in the Nigeria project and, while playing our respective parts in its unity, peace and progress, we must constantly keep faith with the promise of a greater Nigeria.”

On his part, Osinbajo said Nigerians were at the crucial points in their national journey regretting however that at a time when the combination of challenges worsened by the fallouts of a global pandemic has created a storm of socio- economic problems, the default mode was to stoke tendencies, viewpoints and opinions that threaten the federation and her unity.

He said: “We believe that we now have an opportunity to increase the numbers of a new tribe of Nigerians; a tribe of men and women of all faiths, tribes and ethnicities committed to a country run on high values of integrity, hard work, justice, and love of country.

“A tribe of men and women who are prepared to make the sacrifices and selfconstraints that are crucial to building a strong society; who are prepared to stick to- gether, fight for equity, and justice side by side. “A tribe consisting of professionals, businessmen, politicians, religious leaders, and all others who believe that this new Nigeria is possible and already we have built and are building the building blocks for this new Nigeria.”

He said the Kano State governor’s decision to host the Tinubu’s colloquium was the first it was held outside the shores of Lagos and Abuja, adding that it was befitting because Kano was a city of radical and progressive ideas and ideologies.

He said: “Second, it helps us to underscore the point that this country and its people are stronger and more powerful together than apart.

“For the purveyors of breaking up into small components/countries, perhaps they should be reminded that we would not have been able to accept Governor Ganduje’s offer to come to Kano at short notice since we would all have needed visas to come to Kano.”

On his part, Gbajabiamila said God used Tinubu to change the lives of so many people. He said: “Today is Asiwaju’s day, it’s about him and it’s about Nigeria. I make bold to say, many of us, me inclusive, owe our personal successes to God, but I know and recognize that God did not come down.

He used Asiwaju as a vessel.” In his tribute, Sanwo- Olu, who joined the event virtually from Abuja airport, applauded Tinubu’s stance on true federalism, noting that the APC National Leader had remained unshaken in his commitment to peaceful coexistence among ethnic nationalities making up the country.

Sanwo-Olu spoke on behalf of Governors and APC chieftains who could not physically attend the colloquium because of bad weather.

He and his colleague Governors-Dr. Kayode Fayemi (Ekiti), Gboyega Oyetola (Osun), Dapo Abiodun (Ogun), Senators Kashim Shettima, Tokunbo Abiru, Olamilekan Solomon and Bamidele Opeyemi, among others, could not travel by air to Kano for the colloquium due to bad weather; they joined the event virtually from the Nnamdi Azikwe Airport, Abuja. Sanwo-Olu said Tinubu’s extreme welfarist principle had become more pronounced to be ignored in showing direction and steer the country away from the current quagmire.

He said: “I want to say how truly delighted I am with my brother Governors. We would have all wished that we were all in Kano with you but like you said during your speech, this is the reality of our time.

This is what climate change is teaching and has taught each and every one of us but indeed we can still celebrate you and we all can still come together even in this large numbers.

“We have listened to all the great speakers today econbut your comments still resonate and I am sure it will resonate with all of us for a very long time.

Very classic Asiwaju and you have explained to us in three to five minutes, what true federalism is. You reiterated to us what it means with peaceful coexistence among ourselves. Also commenting, Amaechi, in a statement issued yesterday in Abuja, extolled Tinubu’s leadership qualities and wished him more years of service to humanity in good health.

He said: “Congratulations Jagaban as you turn 69 today. We celebrate you and wish you the very best. Your contributions to nation building and to the growth of the APC in Nigeria cannot be overemphasised.”

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the NSGF and Governor of Plateau State, Mr. Simon Lalong, felicitated with the chieftain, in a congratulatory message by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr. Makut Macham, in Jos.

