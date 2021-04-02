News

Insurgency: How Alpha Jet fighting Boko Haram went missing

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah and Emmanuel Onani Comment(0)

…as CAS storms Maiduguri

Fresh insight emerged last night that there is still no trace of the missing Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Alpha Jet, which was on an interdiction mission in Borno State, the epicentre of Boko Haram insurgency, after losing contact with the radar. The NAF Alpha Jet, which lost contact with radar on Wednesday, was on an interdiction mission in support of ground troops before losing contact with the radar about 5pm. The incident comes weeks after a military aircraft on surveillance mission over Niger State and its environs, crashed close to the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA), Abuja, killing the pilot and six other personnel onboard. Sources told an online news portal, PRNigeria that fighter jet was seen flying around Goni Kurmiri and Njimia villages after attacking terrorist locations at the Sambisa Axis on Wednesday.

The mission was part of the ongoing counterinsurgency operations in the North East. An intelligence source, who is privy to the ongoing investigation on the incident, told PRNigeria that bad weather could be blamed for the missing jet.

The source said: “Though no trace of the wreckage has been found, bad and hazy weather has been a stumbling block lately in the military operation. “The trained combat pilots have always responded to distress calls and emergency situations in the protection of troops and the citizens from activities of terrorists in the Northeast. “We are still investigating and trying to find out what actually happened to the missing Alpha jet. Search and rescue operation has been intensified. “But unfortunately, we are yet to see any trace of the jet in the forest areas we have combed across Borno State.” The Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Oladayo Amao, has arrived Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, yesterday over the ongoing Search and Rescue efforts over the missing Alpha Jet. Speaking with the troops, Amao urged pilots, engineers and technicians to remain undeterred and resolute in their commitment to ensuring that peace returns to the North East

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Don’t lose hope on Nigeria, Akeredolu, Bagudu, Wase tell Nigerians

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh, Adewumi Ademiju and Musa Pam

•TUC urges Lagosians to approach 2021 with hope, enthusiasm A glimpse of hope resonated in the New Year messages of some state governors yesterday as the state chief executives urged residents not to lose faith and hope in themselves, the nation and the society. They also pledged that state governments would create safe environments for […]
News Top Stories

Senate summons Fashola, Ahmed, others over legacy projects

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The Senate, yesterday, summoned the Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed; Minister Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, and the Accountant General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris, over the legacy projects of the Federal Government.   The Senate also summoned the contractors handling the legacy projects, which included the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, the Abuja-Kaduna-Kano Expressway and the Second […]
News

APC, PDP clash over militarisation of elections

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim and Onyekachi Eze ABUJA.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday, traded accusations over which of the two political parties was guilty of deploying the military and other security agencies during elections in order to manipulate the electoral process and influence the outcomes in its favour.   The war of words was triggered by […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica