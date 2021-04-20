News

Insurgency: Kalu seeks South Korea’s assistance 

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi, Abuja  Comment(0)

Chief Whip of the Senate, Sen. Orji Uzor Kalu, has urged the Republic of Korea to assist Nigeria in tackling insurgency  currently plaguing the north east region of  the country.

Kalu made the call when he hosted the Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Nigeria, Mr. Kim Young-Chae, and his wife, Judy Kim (MP) at his residence in Abuja.
The former governor of Abia State acknowledged that though  the Nigerian government had been doing a lot on terms of the development of critical public infrastructure, it required the cooperation and assistance  of friendly nations to tackle its  multiple security  challenges effectively.
It was the second time in one week, Kalu would be seeking assistance from the international community to enable Nigeria tackle her security issues.
According to Kalu, the prolonged insecurity does not augur well for investments, adding that the entire scenario seemed like a sabotage.
“The Northeast, the Northwest and the Southeast need a lot of help on insurgency. So, I am calling on the ambassador to see how he can advise his government to be able to help us on insecurity,” he said.

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

