‘Insurgency limits care delivery in Nigeria’

Dr. Eugene Okorie of the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) has lamented that acts of insurgency in the country have propelled nurses to act autonomously and consequently limited care services available to patients. He made this known while delivering a convocation lecture with the theme ‘Impact of Insurgency on Health Care Delivery in Nigeria,’ held at the College Auditorium Nigerian Army College of Nursing, Yaba. Okorie focused the lecture on the security ills that were befalling the society and the roles that this had bequeathed on nurses at this time all over the country.

“Insurgency activities in Nigeria have propelled nurses to act autonomously with patients in hard to reach areas of the Nige-rian communities, using their advanced knowledge in technology communication and research to render standard care with few available resources,” she said. “The frequent protests and attacks launched by the different agitating groups have plagued Nigerians into contagious diseases, poor health care services with increased nursing workload handled by few professional nurses.” “In the past decades, Nigeria has been facing various health challenges resulting from agitations and struggles, the frequent protests and attacks launched by these groups have plagued Nigerians into contagious diseases, poor health care services with increased nursing workload handled by few professional nurses.

“In an effort to raise the status quo of the nursing profession, nurses working with other health team members strive to sustain the client bill of rights and advocate for them during emergency conditions when there are no relatives to support for the care,” Okorie explained. She also said that nurses could play an important role in reducing the current brain drain that was going on in the medical field in the country if they stayed in the country and practiced their vocation.

“I will link it to nursing to look at issues that are causing the brain drain: we will train our products and you will see them migrating to other areas where they usefully engage, which is a worrisome situation in Nigeria. After you finish training up to hundred and you will see them adequately absorbed in other countries. We ask ourselves, what is the essence of giving the best out of the best and instead of internalising the usage here; they are serving others,” she said. Okorie concluded by asking stakeholders to pass policies that will help the nurses to perform their functions wherever they may find themselves.

“So that is a raised question that has not even gotten any answer. All our stakeholders should come back and look at the policies and see how these policies will be put in place to benefit mankind and to benefit the nursing profession especially this particular period where nurses are now advancing higher in a higher institution,” she said.

