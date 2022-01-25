Insurgency: Military submission to civil authority key to progress – Buratai

The former Chief of Army Staff (COAS) and Nigeria’s Ambassador to the Republic of Benin, Lt-Gen. Tukur Buratai (rtd) has said that the ongoing insurgency in parts of the country can only be tackled when the military remains obedient to a democratic regime.

Buratai, who acknowledged that he was controversial as COAS, noted that he was able to navigate through all the challenges, due to overwhelming support accorded him by President Muhammadu Buhari, as the Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces.

The former COAS disclosed this Tuesday in Abuja at a book launch, “The Great Exploits of Buratai” written in his honour by Mr. Best Agbese.

He also noted that the ongoing war against insurgency and other criminal activities were asymmetric ones, which also require an asymmetric approach.

He urged the current Chief of Army Staff to continue to uphold the culture of military civil obedience, as a way of building Nigeria’s nascent democracy.

He said: “Submissive position of the military to civil authority, subordination to civil authority is key to the progress and development of the military. The military must continue to support the civil authority and carry out legitimate orders and others, and this is the way forward for us.

“Asymmetric war can only be countered through an asymmetric approach, surely the counter insurgency in Nigeria requires more than the conventional approach.

“Prof. Udenta did state and rightly that Buratai is a consequential figure, but also controversial, this is right. I thought that when I was appointed Chief of Army Staff by President Buhari in 2015. I thought I would be the least controversial of the Army Chiefs of Staff, because I read how controversies were made an issue about my predecessors, I said no, this time around I am determined to be less controversial, but unfortunately, it turned out to be a different thing, and of course more controversial.”

Also speaking, the Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello said the insecurity across the country was largely motivated by politicians, and that patriotism and sacrifice were required to overcome it.

Bello, who applauded the sterling leadership qualities of Buratai, also acknowledged that he was challenged by protracted insecurity when he assumed office, but was able to tackle it with the cooperation of the military.

