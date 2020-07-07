Insurgency: Monarch, CSOs canvass improved funding, support for military

Wale Elegbede

As the military celebrates this year’s Nigerian Army Day Celebration, the Olowu of Kuta, Oba Adekunle Oyelude Makama, Tegbosun III, and a coalition of civil society organisations (CSOs) have advocated for increased funding for the security outfit and synergy among the security agencies in order to defeat Boko Haram and other criminalities bedeviling the country.

The monarch disclosed this Tuesday in Lagos to newsmen after an earlier interface with the CSOs, including Media Law Centre (MLC), Lagos Island Vanguard Campaign Against Impunity (LIVCAI), Centre Against Injustice and Domestic Violence (CAIADV), Grassroots Democratic Initiative (GDI), among others in commemoration of the Nigerian Army’s Day Celebration.

Others include: Centre for Human and Socio- Economic Rights (CHSR), Community Women Initiative (CWI), Activists for Good Governance (AGG) and M&M Initiative.

Oba Makama, who read through the 10-point communiqué issued at the end of the one-day parley, said there was a need for increased funding for the Nigerian Army as well as synergy and intelligence sharing among the security agencies in order to always nip in the bud any form of crisis that would result to national upheaval.

The Oba noted that the country was currently passing through an unusual situation, arguing that Nigeria’s defence budget should be more than that of South Africa, which was not at war, stressing that Nigerian Army needed more funding.

This was just as he further argued that countries that were at peace fund their military more in preparation for emergencies.

“The defence budget of Nigeria should be more than that of South Africa, which is not at war. They (Nigerian Army) need more funding, countries that are at peace fund their military more in preparation for emergencies. We need adequate funding for our military,” he said.

While saying there should be conscious efforts towards rebranding the Nigerian Army, he noted that it was also resolved that the Army be allowed to face its primary assignment of defending the territorial integrity of the country squarely through improved professionalism.

The monarch, while stressing the need for effective and efficient communications by the Army hierarchy, also called for strengthening of the relationship between the Nigerian Army and civil society groups in the country as there was a need for perception management.

Other recommendations, according to him, include: that discipline and ethics should be strictly adhered to in order to serve as deterrent to ‘bad eggs’ and fifth columnists in the Army and making recruitment process open and transparent in order to attract the best that the country can offer from time to time, among others.

While wishing the Nigeria Army a successful Army Day Celebration, Oba Oyelude Makama rejoiced with the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.- General Tukur Yusuf Buratai, on what he described as the milestone achievements so far recorded under his leadership.

Also speaking, Comrades Sina Loremikan of LIVCAI, Declan Ihekiare (GDI) and Funmi Bolade Ajayi (CHSR) advocated for more funding for the Nigerian Army to make it discharge its duties of protecting the territorial integrity of the country as well as defeat the terror groups within the nation.

Loremikan said rebranding the Nigerian Army would enable both the outfit and citizens work together harmoniously as friends, adding: “If we get it right with the Nigerian Army, we will get it right with other security agencies in the country.”

